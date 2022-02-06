India lost one of the greatest singers of all time, Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar, on February 6, 2022. Did you know, back in 2013, Mangeshkar had endorsed the then-Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi for the post of Prime Minister.

Then-CM Modi was invited to inaugurate a super-speciality hospital in Pune built by Lata Mangeshkar in memory of her late father, Deenanath Mangeshkar in November 2013. During the event, Mangeshkar had said, “I pray to God that we see Narendra Bhai as PM.” It was just weeks after Narendra Modi was made the prime ministerial candidate for the BJP in the 2014 general elections in September 2013.

PM Modi had talked about a letter Lata Mangeshkar had written to him around six months prior to the event. He had said, “Didi wrote me a heartfelt letter around six months ago. It was full of blessings. That letter is one of the biggest gifts of my life.”

Lata Mangeshkar and PM Modi had interacted several times on social media platforms. In 2019, PM Modi shared a telephonic conversation with Mangeshkar over the phone during an episode of Mann Ki Baat to wish her for her birthday.

During the conversation, Mangeshkar sought blessings from PM Modi, to which PM said how could he give blessings to Mangeshkar as she is elder to him. She said, “There are many who are older than us, but important is the blessings of the ones who have done great service.” PM Modi mentioned whenever he went to meet Mangeshkar, she served him a Gujarati dish owning to the fact her mother was a Gujarati.

‘You have changed the picture of India’

Mangeshkar said, “You yourself do not know what you are. I know that picture of India has started changing ever since you arrived on the scene, and this gives me immense happiness.” PM Modi thanked her for the blessings and said, “I am deeply grateful to you for your concern about me.”

PM Modi pays respect to Lata Mangeshkar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted multiple tweets remembering the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar. He said, “I am anguished beyond words. The kind and caring Lata Didi has left us. She leaves a void in our nation that cannot be filled. The coming generations will remember her as a stalwart of Indian culture, whose melodious voice had an unparalleled ability to mesmerise people.”

I am anguished beyond words. The kind and caring Lata Didi has left us. She leaves a void in our nation that cannot be filled. The coming generations will remember her as a stalwart of Indian culture, whose melodious voice had an unparalleled ability to mesmerise people. pic.twitter.com/MTQ6TK1mSO — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 6, 2022

In a follow-up tweet, he said, “Lata Didi’s songs brought out a variety of emotions. She closely witnessed the transitions of the Indian film world for decades. Beyond films, she was always passionate about India’s growth. She always wanted to see a strong and developed India.”

Lata Didi’s songs brought out a variety of emotions. She closely witnessed the transitions of the Indian film world for decades. Beyond films, she was always passionate about India’s growth. She always wanted to see a strong and developed India. pic.twitter.com/N0chZbBcX6 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 6, 2022

He added, “I consider it my honour that I have always received immense affection from Lata Didi. My interactions with her will remain unforgettable. I grieve with my fellow Indians on the passing away of Lata Didi. Spoke to her family and expressed condolences. Om Shanti.”

I consider it my honour that I have always received immense affection from Lata Didi. My interactions with her will remain unforgettable. I grieve with my fellow Indians on the passing away of Lata Didi. Spoke to her family and expressed condolences. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 6, 2022

The Centre has announced two-day national mourning on Lata Mangeshkar’s demise.