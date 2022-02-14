Mamata Banerjee, the Chief Minister of West Bengal and the leader of the Trinamool Congress, has stated that her party decided not to contest elections in Uttar Pradesh in “the larger interest”. Mamata visited UP last week to campaign for Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party.

She made the statement while was speaking after TMC gained leads in the West Bengal Municipal Corporation Elections. Mamata Banerjee congratulated the people and thanked them for voting TMC and having faith in Them.

She reportedly said that “the TMC did not field any candidate in UP as I did not want Akhilesh Yadav to get weak in any seat.” “In the first phase, I am hoping Akhilesh’s party will win 37 of 57 seats,” she added. She further stated that she would return to UP on March 3 to hold a rally in Varanasi.

While Mamata Banerjee is busy backing Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav in the ongoing Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari had earlier advised the people of UP not to be deceived by Mamata Banerjee’s deceptive propaganda. He reminded the people that the woman on a “propaganda peddling tour” has “blood on her hands.”

Suvendu posted many videos that highlighted the TMC’s brutality in West Bengal during and after the elections. Suvendu posted many recordings of post-poll violence in which locals who disagreed with the TMC were assaulted mercilessly.

The BJP leader Tweeted on February 8: “I would like to remind the respectable people of UP, that, the lady on propaganda peddling tour preaching democratic values, has blood on her hands. Blood of 55 @BJP4Bengal karyakartas including WB Vidhan Sabha election candidate Manas Saha. History would depict her as a tyrant.”

She unleashed such terror that lakhs of Bengali Hindus fled their homes. Those couldn’t, got beaten up. Many of them haven’t returned back yet out of fear. Their properties got looted or destroyed. Homes burnt. Women raped & molested.

— Suvendu Adhikari • শুভেন্দু অধিকারী (@SuvenduWB) February 8, 2022

Suvendu Adhikari added: She unleashed such terror that lakhs of Bengali Hindus fled their homes. Those couldn't, got beaten up. Many of them haven't returned back yet out of fear. Their properties got looted or destroyed. Homes burnt. Women raped & molested. Please don't get swayed by her hollow words."

In a Tweet thread, the BJP leader posted a few videos to back up his claim. In the first video, a severely injured guy laments being attacked by TMC goons for favoring the BJP in the West Bengal elections in 2021.

@myogiadityanath ji @BJP4UP pic.twitter.com/obvJcs6XfM — Suvendu Adhikari • শুভেন্দু অধিকারী (@SuvenduWB) February 8, 2022

Men can be seen in the following video viciously striking a teenager with batons while the latter falls motionless on the road.

Similarly, in another video posted by the BJP leader. Men beat up a man sitting nude on the side of the road while he cries in agony and begs to be rescued.

Suvendu Adhikari also put out a video in which a lady was made to perform sit-ups while holding both ears as punishment for not adhering to the Trinamool Congress’ principles and instead of displaying support for the BJP party in the state.

Likewise, the BJP representative produced many recordings of TMC goons putting BJP workers and supporters to terrible human rights violations, empowered by Mamata Banerjee’s assistance.

Though Mamata Banerjee has come out in support of the Samajwadi Party, the post-poll violence in West Bengal is not concealed from anyone. Following the TMC party’s victory in the assembly elections, more than two dozen BJP workers were killed in post-election rioting and arson.