While West Bengal CM and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee is busy campaigning for the Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav before the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari warned Uttar Pradesh voters not to fall Mamata Banerjee’s false rhetorics. He reminded the voters that the lady on a “propaganda peddling tour” has “blood on her hand.”

It may be noted that Mamata Banerjee is on a two-day visit to Uttar Pradesh to extend her support to Samajwadi Party in the upcoming assembly elections. “Akhilesh Yadav has invited me to go there and to campaign for SP. We (TMC) want BJP to be defeated and Akhilesh to win Uttar Pradesh. All of us should support him in the fight against the BJP. That is the reason we have decided not to contest in Uttar Pradesh this time,” Banerjee, also the TMC president, told reporters before leaving for Lucknow.

Suvendu Adhikari shares videos of horrific atrocities unleashed on people by TMC goons after WB polls

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, meanwhile, shared horrific videos of brutal atrocities inflicted by TMC goons during WB post-poll violence to caution UP voters not to fall for hollow words of ‘tyrant’ Mamata Banerjee. The BJP leader Tweeted on February 8: “I would like to remind the respectable people of UP, that, the lady on propaganda peddling tour preaching democratic values, has blood on her hands. Blood of 55 @BJP4Bengal karyakartas including WB Vidhan Sabha election candidate Manas Saha. History would depict her as a tyrant.”

She unleashed such terror that lakhs of Bengali Hindus fled their homes. Those couldn’t, got beaten up. Many of them haven’t returned back yet out of fear. Their properties got looted or destroyed. Homes burnt. Women raped & molested.

Requesting voters of Uttar Pradesh not to get swayed by her "hollow words", Suvendu Adhikari added: She unleashed such terror that lakhs of Bengali Hindus fled their homes. Those couldn't, got beaten up. Many of them haven't returned back yet out of fear. Their properties got looted or destroyed. Homes burnt. Women raped & molested.

To back up his assertion, the BJP leader shared a few videos in a Tweet thread. In the first video, a brutally injured man is seen lamenting how he was beaten by TMC goons for supporting the BJP in the West Bengal polls in 2021.

Caution: Gory visuals, viewer discretion advised.

In the next video, men can be seen ruthlessly hitting a youth with batons as the latter lies lifeless on the road.

Likewise, in another video shared by the BJP leader. men beat up a man sitting naked on the road, while he mourns in pain and begs to be spared.

Another video released by Suvendu Adhikari shows a woman being forced to do sit-ups while holding both ears as a punishment for not following the Trinamool Congress’s ideologies and instead, expressing support for the BJP party in the state.

Similarly, the BJP leader provided many more recordings showing TMC goons, emboldened by their supremo Mamata Banerjee’s support, subjecting BJP workers and supporters to grave human rights violations following the 2021 West Bengal elections.

Suvendu Adhikari, in particular, is one of several BJP leaders who have vociferously spoken out against the unprecedented wave of violence directed towards BJP workers and supporters, who were allegedly brutally murdered, prosecuted, and raped by Trinamool Congress leaders and workers after the state’s elections.

Post poll violence in Bengal

Notably, following the announcement of the results in May 2021, post-poll violence has become a recurring theme in Bengal news. The state has reported a slew of incidents of violence against political opponents. More than two dozen BJP workers were killed in the post-election violence that erupted following the TMC party’s victory in the assembly elections.

Many victims, over the course of months, have come forward to share their harrowing stories of the barbarism perpetrated on them by the goons belonging to the Trinamool Congress Party. On July 26 2021, OpIndia editor-in-chief Nupur J Sharma spoke with Ritu, a victim of TMC atrocities, unleashed in West Bengal following the party’s assembly election triumph on May 2. She had described her anguish as well as the helplessness of victims in the state due to police apathy.

The CBI had taken over the investigations on the orders of a five-judge panel of the Calcutta High Court, which on August 19, tasked the agency with a court-monitored probe into the innumerable murder and rape instances reported during West Bengal’s post-poll rioting which occurred in the aftermath of West Bengal Assembly elections in the month of May 2021.