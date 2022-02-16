PM Modi takes part in ‘Shabad Kirtan’, read about Sant Ravidas, the Bhakti saint from 16th century

PM Modi on Wednesday visited the Shri Guru Ravidas Vishram Dham Mandir in Delhi’s Karol Bagh on the occasion of Ravidas Jayanti. He participated in the celebrations of the birth anniversary of Sant Ravidas, who was a Bhakti Saint from the 16th century.

रविदास जयंती के पुण्य अवसर पर आज मैंने दिल्ली के श्री गुरु रविदास विश्राम धाम मंदिर जाकर दर्शन किए।



सभी देशवासियों को रविदास जयंती की शुभकामनाएं। pic.twitter.com/RbVj9wUB1k — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 16, 2022

PM Narendra Modi paid his tributes to the much-revered saint by visiting the Guru Ravidas Vishram Dham Mandir on Wednesday morning. He also took part in the ‘Shabad Kirtan’ alongside the singers in the temple.

PM @narendramodi at Shri Guru Ravidas Vishram Dham Mandir at Karol Bagh, New Delhi. He went there to pay tributes to Sant Ravidas on the occasion of Ravidas Jayanti and joined the Shabad Kirtan.

pic.twitter.com/GZRZzaNpjZ — Kanchan Gupta 🇮🇳 (@KanchanGupta) February 16, 2022

He joined them with much fervour by playing the ‘Jheeka’ in tune with the songs that were sung in obeisance to Sant Ravidas.

Who is Sant Ravidas?

Sant Ravidas was a mystic poet from the 15-16th centuries who was part of the Bhakti tradition. He propagated for spiritual freedom by advocating to get rid of differences in caste and gender. His devotional verses are also included in the Guru Granth Sahib and are hence revered among Hindus and Sikhs equally.

The ‘Ravidasias’ is seen today as a breakaway community from the Sikh community to whom worship of Sant Ravidas in central. They hold a considerable social and cultural clout in North India, particularly in the states of Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh.