Wednesday, February 16, 2022
HomeNews ReportsPM Modi takes part in 'Shabad Kirtan', read about Sant Ravidas, the Bhakti saint...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

PM Modi takes part in ‘Shabad Kirtan’, read about Sant Ravidas, the Bhakti saint from 16th century

PM Modi joined the group of singers which giving a beat on Jheeka during the Shabad Kirtan at Vishram Dham Mandir in New Delhi

OpIndia Staff
PM Modi Ravidas Jayanti
PM Modi celebrated Ravidas Jayanti in New Delhi on Wednesday
30

PM Modi on Wednesday visited the Shri Guru Ravidas Vishram Dham Mandir in Delhi’s Karol Bagh on the occasion of Ravidas Jayanti. He participated in the celebrations of the birth anniversary of Sant Ravidas, who was a Bhakti Saint from the 16th century.

PM Narendra Modi paid his tributes to the much-revered saint by visiting the Guru Ravidas Vishram Dham Mandir on Wednesday morning. He also took part in the ‘Shabad Kirtan’ alongside the singers in the temple.

He joined them with much fervour by playing the ‘Jheeka’ in tune with the songs that were sung in obeisance to Sant Ravidas.

Who is Sant Ravidas?

Sant Ravidas was a mystic poet from the 15-16th centuries who was part of the Bhakti tradition. He propagated for spiritual freedom by advocating to get rid of differences in caste and gender. His devotional verses are also included in the Guru Granth Sahib and are hence revered among Hindus and Sikhs equally.

The ‘Ravidasias’ is seen today as a breakaway community from the Sikh community to whom worship of Sant Ravidas in central. They hold a considerable social and cultural clout in North India, particularly in the states of Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termssant ravidas, sant ravidas jayanti, who was sant ravidas
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
585,142FollowersFollow
25,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com