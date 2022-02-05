Gandhi-scion and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter on Saturday to share wishes on the occasion of Saraswati Puja. However, even while wishing for a festival, he could not fail to keep his politics out of it. For him, the Saraswati Puja was an occasion to shame ‘Hindus’ because some Muslim women in Karnataka are preferring hijabs over their education.

In his tweet, Rahul Gandhi said, “By letting students’ Hijab come in the way of their education, we are robbing the future of the daughters of India. Ma Saraswati gives knowledge to all. She doesn’t differentiate.”

As he wished his followers, the Member of Parliament from Wayanad did not shy away from using the opportunity of ridiculing a Hindu festival by turning it into a political spectacle. The Gandhi-scion did not miss any chance to lecture Hindus about morality.

Rahul Gandhi’s tweet had reference to the latest Hijab controversy that is unfolding in Karnataka, where a few Muslim girl students are refusing to follow the existing rules and regulations of school uniform and insisting on wearing Hijab inside secular educational institutions. The educational institutions have denied entry to students from both Hindu and Muslim communities for failing to adhere to existing rules.

However, Rahul Gandhi unnecessarily drags in the Hijab controversy to wish Hindus so that he can guilt-trip the community over recent developments in the state. The insincerity of Rahul Gandhi’s to make half-hearted attempts to wish Hindus on the day of Saraswati Pooja is clear from his tweet.

Also, as evident from Rahul Gandhi’s tweet, the onus of ‘not differentiating’ and being ‘equal for all’ is on the Hindus, not on the Muslims who are unwilling to follow the rules of a secular institution and instead insisting on wearing their religious identity inside the campus.

Ironically, the ladies who are demanding the college allows them to wear hijabs inside the classroom are from an ideology that considers Saraswati Puja ‘haram’ and would gladly destroy the idols of Maa Saraswati.

His other tweet wishing people on Vasant Panchami has the picture of a farmer in a mustard field.

Rahul Gandhi deliberately leaves out Hindu icons and symbols

Well, the tweets are not just about Rahul Gandhi’s brazen attempts to demoralise Hindus but also hints at a broader plan of doing away with Hindu iconography.

If one looks at his tweets, one can notice that Rahul Gandhi avoids sharing any graphics or images of Hindu deities as he wishes Hindus impassively during festivals. Moreover, the tweet has no images of Maa Saraswati, hinting at the conscious attempt of not including any Hindu iconography in his tweets.

Interestingly, this is not the first time that Rahul Gandhi is indulging in such a suspicious act. Every time Rahul Gandhi puts out a tweet wishing Hindus on the festival days, he deliberately misses to put out images of Hindu deities. This strange tweeting pattern has been observed multiple times.

Last year, Rahul Gandhi had wished his followers on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. As he wished his followers, Rahul Gandhi shared a graphic with the inscription “Ganesh Chaturthi ki hardik shubhkamnaye”. However, one crucial element is missing from the tweet. The image of Lord Ganesh himself.

In another instance, Rahul Gandhi had wished Hindus on the occasion of Shri Krishna Janmasthami. However, he had deliberately left the image of Lord Krishna from his tweet.

In June last year, Rahul Gandhi had put out another phoney tweet on the occasion of Jagannath Yatra. However, the images of deities were missing from his tweet.

Again during Maha Shivarathri, Rahul Gandhi put out an image of Kailash mountains instead of directly posting Lord Shiva’s images on his tweet.

Last year, “Janeudhari” Rahul Gandhi had also shared an image of Sumit Antil, a para-athlete who won gold at Tokyo Paralympics, except that he had cropped out the ‘Om’ from the chain Antil was wearing.

Well, the habitual act of Rahul Gandhi to leave out icons and symbols of Hindus in his tweets has created massive outrage on social media platforms. Netizens have time and again accused Rahul Gandhi of mistreating Hindus and Hindu festivals and often hinted at a larger plan of Congress leader’s attempt to secularise Hindu festivals.

It is pertinent to note that Abrahamic beliefs such as Islam and Christianity do not endorse multiple gods and their depiction. In Islam, the depiction of idols and human forms of God are considered ‘haram’. Most of the tweets by Rahul Gandhi in recent times resonates with such beliefs, and the deliberate leaving out of Hindu deities in his tweets does not come as a surprise anymore.