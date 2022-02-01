Tuesday, February 1, 2022
HomeNews ReportsRahul Gandhi makes of mockery of himself after sharing a video of friendly banter...
FeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

Rahul Gandhi makes of mockery of himself after sharing a video of friendly banter between an uncle-nephew duo to malign Hindutva

Sharing the video of a senior citizen with a BJP councillor who was asking him to support the BJP, Rahul Gandhi stated that the politics of Hindutva is hooliganism. However, as it turned out, the two men in the video were related to each other and the video was made for entertainment purposes.

OpIndia Staff
Rahul Gandhi shares video of uncle-nephew duo to malign Hindutva
Rahul Gandhi shares video of uncle-nephew duo to malign Hindutva
38

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday made a mockery of himself after he shared a video of friendly banter between an uncle-nephew duo to continue his politics of maligning Hindutva.

Quoting a video shared by journalist Arvind Chauhan, Gandhi tweeted, “The politics of Hindutva means hooliganism.”

Earlier, Arvind Chauhan had posted a video alleging that a BJP councillor from Govind Nagar(Kanpur) was allegedly threatening a senior citizen to favoured to vote against the saffron party.

“BJP councillor of ward 91 from Govind Nagar assembly (#Kanpur), Raghavendra Mishra caught on camera for allegedly threatening a senior citizen who favours voting against the saffron party,” Chauhan had tweeted along with the video.

In the video shared by Arvind, BJP councillor Raghavendra Mishra could be seen accosting and asking the senior citizen to support the BJP. The old man, on the other hand, who appeared to be against the BJP, fiercely stands his ground, asking Mishra as to why should he be supporting the saffron party.

Rahul Gandhi’s propaganda against Hindutva busted after senior citizen admits to having fun in the video

The video went viral on social media, following which Rahul Gandhi quoted it and tried to use it to defame Hindutva. However, shortly later, Arvind issued a clarification on the incident stating that the senior citizen was the uncle of BJP councillor Raghavendra Mishra and the duo was joking in the video.

In the video shared above, the senior citizen admits that he is the uncle of BJP councillor Raghavendra Mishra and that their video was merely made in jest.

“The video that had gone viral was an internal matter of our family. I am related to his(Raghavendra Mishra) father. We may be supporters of different parties but we share an affectionate bond with each other. The video of fighting between us was all in fun. He was trying to persuade me to support BJP and I was countering him why should I support the saffron party,” Mishra’s uncle said.

 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
585,154FollowersFollow
25,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com