Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday made a mockery of himself after he shared a video of friendly banter between an uncle-nephew duo to continue his politics of maligning Hindutva.

Quoting a video shared by journalist Arvind Chauhan, Gandhi tweeted, “The politics of Hindutva means hooliganism.”

Earlier, Arvind Chauhan had posted a video alleging that a BJP councillor from Govind Nagar(Kanpur) was allegedly threatening a senior citizen to favoured to vote against the saffron party.

“BJP councillor of ward 91 from Govind Nagar assembly (#Kanpur), Raghavendra Mishra caught on camera for allegedly threatening a senior citizen who favours voting against the saffron party,” Chauhan had tweeted along with the video.

#BJP councilor of ward 91 from Govind Nagar assembly (#Kanpur), Raghavendra Mishra caught on camera for allegedly threatening a senior citizen who favours to vote against the saffron party.#UttarPradeshElection2022

In the video shared by Arvind, BJP councillor Raghavendra Mishra could be seen accosting and asking the senior citizen to support the BJP. The old man, on the other hand, who appeared to be against the BJP, fiercely stands his ground, asking Mishra as to why should he be supporting the saffron party.

Rahul Gandhi’s propaganda against Hindutva busted after senior citizen admits to having fun in the video

The video went viral on social media, following which Rahul Gandhi quoted it and tried to use it to defame Hindutva. However, shortly later, Arvind issued a clarification on the incident stating that the senior citizen was the uncle of BJP councillor Raghavendra Mishra and the duo was joking in the video.

Update in #Kanpur incident.



The senior citizen claims himself to be uncle of Raghavendra Mishra.



"We were merely joking as why i should join the #BJP", says the senior citizen.

In the video shared above, the senior citizen admits that he is the uncle of BJP councillor Raghavendra Mishra and that their video was merely made in jest.

“The video that had gone viral was an internal matter of our family. I am related to his(Raghavendra Mishra) father. We may be supporters of different parties but we share an affectionate bond with each other. The video of fighting between us was all in fun. He was trying to persuade me to support BJP and I was countering him why should I support the saffron party,” Mishra’s uncle said.