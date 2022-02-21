Nobody is above the law: As the UN furthers Rana Ayyub’s victim narrative, India lashes out. Read what happened

India has responded strongly to the United Nations furthering the victim narrative peddled by Rana Ayyub, who has been accused by the Enforcement Directorate of misappropriation of public funds and PMLA violations. Responding to allegations of “judicial harassment” made by the UN, India said that nobody is above the law.

“Allegations of so-called judicial harassment are baseless & unwarranted. India upholds the rule of law, but is equally clear that no one is above the law. We expect SRs to be objective & accurately informed. Advancing a misleading narrative only tarnishes @UNGeneva’s reputation”, said India in responding to the UN.

We expect SRs to be objective & accurately informed. Advancing a misleading narrative only tarnishes @UNGeneva’s reputation https://t.co/3OyHq4HncD — India at UN, Geneva (@IndiaUNGeneva) February 21, 2022

The United Nations had taken to Twitter rallying for Rana Ayyub. In a tweet, it had said, “Relentless misogynistic and sectarian attacks online against journalist @RanaAyyub must be promptly and thoroughly investigated by the #Indian 🇮🇳 authorities and the judicial harassment against her brought to an end at once, stress @UN_SPExperts”.

Rana Ayyub allegedly siphoned off money she collected for charity

On February 10, OpIndia had reported that ED seized Rs 1.77 crore in Ayyub’s and her family’s accounts under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. The ED has, in its attachment order, said, “Rana Ayyub has cheated the general Public Donors in a pre-planned manner and with the intention to cheat the general public donors”.

A few days after the expose, Ayyub alleged in a statement that she was being framed for her “journalism” and she did not misuse the money. However, all her claims were debunked by a Twitter user Hawk Eye who was the first to share details of alleged charity fraud last year.