With a move instigating Indian sentiments, The Taliban has decided to name a special military unit as Panipat – in reference to the 18th-century Afghan zealot Ahmed Shah Abdali. It was in 1761 when raids by Ahmed Shah Abdali to North India were challenged by the Marathas which culminated in the Third Battle of Panipat on January 14, 1761.

The Panipat unit will be stationed at Nangarhar which shares its border with Pakistan. Talking about the new unit, Taliban’s (acting) Defence Minister Mullah Muhammad Yaqoob Mujahid said, “This new unit is part of the broader move being initiated by the Taliban, under which the country aims to have a 110,000-member army. This number will be raised further if needed,”

With the lionization of Ahmed Shah Abdali, the Taliban has evidently given a signal to India also dripped in Hindu-hatred. The Battle of Panipat saw over 1,25,000 people killed during a single day with the sacrifice of Maratha Commander-in-Chief Sadashiv Rao Bhau, Peshwa Nanasaheb’s son Vishwasrao, Jankoji Scindia and several other prominent leaders for the nation. One of the events which instigated the counter-attack by Marathas was Abdali’s raids at Hindu pilgrimage sites at Mathura characterised by rampant looting, killing of the innocent and assault on women.

This is however not a singular incident when the Taliban has associated itself with genocidal warmongers from the Islamic past. A painting of Ahmed Shah Abdali’s coronation still hangs at the Presidential Palace in Kabul in front of which the Taliban was seen positing itself after its successful capture of Afghanistan in 2021.

Talabani terrorists after the successful capture of Kabul in the presidential palace. Credits: News NCR

Earlier in October 2021, Taliban leader Anas Haqqani had tweeted about him visiting the tomb of Sultan Mohammed Ghaznavi, who plundered the Somnath Mandir in the 11th century. Glorifying the tyrant as ‘a renowned Muslim warrior & Mujahid of the 10th century’, the terrorist claimed that the shrines of these ‘honours inspire us with freedom, pride & courage.’

The shrines of these honors inspire us with freedom, pride & courage. — Anas Haqqani(انس حقاني) (@AnasHaqqani313) October 5, 2021

It is no wonder that terror organisations like the Taliban, see Islamic tyrants from the past as their heroes. Alike Pakistan, The Taliban continues to purge Hindu minorities in Afghanistan while it disseminates Hindu hatred and anti-India rhetoric through its narrative as well as through action. The move has sparked strong reactions in India where people are flagging it as a jingoistic attempt to incite violence against Hindus. Indians are demanding action against the Taliban for the brazen move.

Taliban jingoism to spite India!’ New Afghan rulers raise ‘ Panipat’ military unit . India is the target & #HijabRow is the beginning. pic.twitter.com/sOtfpnWiXi — DK (@dillipk79824811) February 15, 2022

Afghans are biting the hand that is feeding them. India must reconsider giving free foodgrains to them. – https://t.co/iXAyxXE2Os — Ranjan Kumar Indian (@ranjank63) February 15, 2022

Afganistan had named a miletery unit Panipath to remember us battle of Panipat 3, i think it’s the time India make Taliban remember what we have done for their citizens in this hard time.

Indian government must take action against this.#IndianArmy #PMModi #Talibans #Afganistan — Rachit Rathi (@LegendsRr) February 14, 2022

From Ghaznavi to Aurangzeb and from Abdali to Tipu Sultan, a section of Indian historians whitewash their massacres against Hindus which is followed by terrorist organizations like the Taliban glorifying them. This is one of the incidents which shows how the vicious cycle of Hindu hatred completes itself.