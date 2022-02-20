Twitter has removed a cartoon posted by BJP Gujarat, which represented the court order awarding death sentence to 38 convicts in the 2008 Ahmedabad bomb blast case. The cartoon posted by the official Twitter handle of Gujarat BJP, @BJP4Gujarat, showed a group of Muslims in skullcaps being hanged together. The cartoon accurately depicted the verdict by the special court in Ahmedabad, as all the 49 convicts in the case are Muslims.

It is notable that a special court in Gujarat announced its verdict in the 13-year old case on 18th February 2022 in which 38 out of the 49 convicts were sentenced to death and the remaining 11 were punished with life imprisonment till death.

The post by BJP Gujarat was a cartoon in which a bunch of Islamic terrorists was shown hanging collectively on the hanging ropes. Their faces were frightened. In the background, there were two more sketches in that cartoon. One was of the bomb blasts and the other was that of a court building with the Indian flag on it. In the caption of the image, it wrote, “Satyamev Jayate” which means “Truth only triumphs”. This slogan is there on the emblem of the government of India. The caption further read, “Those who spread terror, will not be spared.”

The post shared by BJP4Gujarat

However, the usual suspects including the left-liberals and Islamists had slammed BJP for this tweet, calling it a call for genocide. While it only represented a court verdict where all convicts are actually Muslims, they deliberately misrepresented it by claiming that BJP is calling for killing Muslims. As a result, the tweet was reported widely by Islamists and left-liberals, and subsequently, Twitter deleted the post.

Many netizens have come ahead to condemn this move by Twitter while others have rushed in to claim the credit for this removal. A Twitter user Naweed has posted from his Twitter handle @Spoof_Junkey, “Twitter says this picture violated Twitter rules, ever seen Twitter taking any action against people who tweet Tilak, Kalawa, Janeu, etc relating them to so-called Bhagwa Aatankwad?”

Twitter says this picture violated twitter rules, ever seen @Twitter taking any action against people who tweet Tilak, Kalawa, Janeu, etc relating them to so called Bhagwa Aatankwad? @paraga pic.twitter.com/vSvz9tWUvz — Naweed (@Spoof_Junkey) February 20, 2022

Another Twitter user Squineon has written in his post, “Twitter has deleted BJP4Gujarat Cartoon tweet where it showed terrorists getting capital punishment. This is the time govt should really drag Twitter India to the court but I really doubt they gonna do anything about it.”

Twitter has deleted @BJP4Gujarat Cartoon tweet where it showed terrorists getting capital punishment. This is the time govt should really drag twitter India to the court but I really doubt they gonna do anything about it pic.twitter.com/KYR8DKXOB4 — squineon (@squineon) February 20, 2022

On the other hand, left-liberals and wokes who had reported this tweet by BJP4Gujarat have now come ahead to claim the credit of this removal. One such Twitter account ‘Team Saath Official’ has written in its credit claiming post, “We did it Team Saath. The gen•cidal tweet of BJP4Gujarat has been removed by Twitter upon reporting. Do not stay silent. Do your bit. No matter how big or small it is. We will, someday, see the results of raising our voice against the wrong.”

We did it #TeamSAATH🤝



The gen•cidal tweet of @BJP4Gujarat has been removed by @Twitter upon reporting.



Do not stay silent. Do your bit.

No matter how big or small it is.



We will, someday, see results of raising our voice against the wrong. 🤝 pic.twitter.com/Lfb53qruXn — Team Saath Official🤝 (@TeamSaath) February 20, 2022

On 26th July 2008, 20 serial bomb blasts had left the city of Ahmedabad in shock. The haunting memories of this terror attack still leave the people in a trauma-like situation. Within three weeks of the attack, major arrests, in this case, had taken place owing to the coordinated efforts of the Gujarat police and the ATS. A big network of the Indian Mujahidin terrorists was exposed. These terrorists were also involved in the bomb blasts in other cities of the country. Then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi had extended every possible support to the investigating officers in order to ensure that a strong case is built against the terrorists.