Twitter suspends right-wing nationalist accounts citing 'violations'

On Thursday, the micro-blogging site Twitter arbitrarily suspended popular right-wing nationalist Twitter accounts over alleged ‘violations’ of Twitter policies.

Befitting Facts, a popular fact-checking Twitter account was suspended by Twitter after claiming that the account user violated Twitter rules by using multiple accounts.

Speaking to OpIndia, Twitter user Befitting Facts clarified that Twitter Inc is asking for details of multiple accounts, however, he has only one account.

Similarly, Twitter has suspended another popular account, ‘The Skin Doctor’ over alleged violations of rules on Twitter.

Another account, ‘The Angry Lord’, has also faced a similar fate of suspension on Twitter.

Angry Lord’s Twitter account suspended

Popular news and current affair handle – ‘Megh Bulletin’ has also been suspended from Twitter over certain violations.

The micro-blogging site has not specified the list of violations these popular right-wing nationalist accounts may have committed to face suspension.

Of late, Twitter has been accused of deliberately acting against nationalist and right-wing accounts on the pretext of violating trivial rules while allowing the left-wing and Islamist accounts to get away despite committing grave offences of doxxing and issuing abusive threats.

Twitter removes BJP cartoon after Islamists and left-liberals outrage

Recently, Twitter had removed a cartoon posted by Gujarat BJP hailing the judiciary for awarding the death sentence to 38 convicts in the 2008 Ahmedabad bomb blast case.

The cartoon posted by the official Twitter handle of Gujarat BJP, @BJP4Gujarat, showed a group of Muslims in skullcaps being hanged together. The cartoon accurately depicted the verdict by the special court in Ahmedabad, as all the 49 convicts in the case are Muslims.

BJP4Gujarat tweet

However, the usual suspects, including the left-liberals and Islamists, had slammed BJP for this tweet, calling it a call for genocide. While it only represented a court verdict where all convicts are Muslims, they deliberately misrepresented it by claiming that BJP is calling for killing Muslims. As a result, the tweet was reported widely by Islamists and left liberals, and subsequently, Twitter deleted the post.