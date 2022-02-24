Thursday, February 24, 2022
HomeNews ReportsUS truckers launch 'People's Convoy' journey to Washington DC in protest of Covid-19 mandates
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

US truckers launch ‘People’s Convoy’ journey to Washington DC in protest of Covid-19 mandates

One of the organizers, Brian Brase, was quoted by Reuters saying though their trucks may stop outside Washington, they would not move unless their demands were met. The organizers expect tens of thousands of Americans may join them in the protests.

OpIndia Staff
Truckers Protest
Inspired by Truckers of Canada, US Truckers began protest journey to Washington against mask and vaccine mandate (Image: SS from video by JulioCesrChavez/Twitter)
52

On February 23, a group of truckers in the US began a cross-country drive from California to Washington to mark their protest against the restrictions imposed by the government amidst the Covid-19 pandemic. The truckers took inspiration from the ongoing demonstrations in Canada’s capital Ottawa that led to the imposition of Emergency in the country.

Reports suggest over two dozen 18-wheeler trucks along with recreational vehicles and pickup trucks began the journey from Adelanto, California that is located around 130 KM northeast of Los Angeles. Named as People’s Convoy, the trucks will reach Beltway, a major highway that encircles Washington DC in 11 days. The protesters are demanding an end to the mask and vaccine mandate.

The truckers are also demanding to put a halt on emergency powers the politicians in the US have been using to enact restrictions in the light of the Covid-19 pandemic. On the other hand, the Washington administration is making all the required arrangements to deal with the truckers and possible protests that may follow the convoy.

The Pentagon has approved 400 National Guard troops to help with the traffic posts from February 26 to March 7. The troops would not be carrying any weapons with them. The administration has also approved 50 tactical vehicles that would be placed at the traffic posts. Additional 300 National Guard troops have been kept on reserve from outside Washington. They would provide support at traffic posts if required.

The convoy may reach the Washington area on March 5. However, they said in the statement that they do not have any plans to enter into the District of Columbia proper. One of the organizers, Brian Brase, was quoted by Reuters saying though their trucks may stop outside Washington, they would not move unless their demands were met. The organizers expect tens of thousands of Americans may join them in the protests.

The protests began at a time when a majority of the states had already started easing the restrictions.

Pennsylvania Convoy

On Wednesday itself, another smaller convoy comprising of one 18-wheeler and a handful of SUVs and pickup trucks started its journey from Scranton, Pennsylvania. Notably, it is the home town of President Biden. Another organizer Bob Bolus was quoted by Washington television station WJLA who said the convoy has no intentions to create any problem for any commuter. They would not break the law or block traffic. However, he warned if the demands are not met, they may have to take drastic steps. “They are not going to intimidate us, and they are not going to threaten us. We’re the power, not them,” he said.

The Canadian truckers’ protest

For weeks, truckers have chocked the capital city along with thousands of supporters demanding the Canadian government to revoke the mask and vaccine mandate along with other restrictions. The Canadian government, instead of opening a dialogue with the protesters, invoked Emergency to “deal with the protesters.” The government froze the accounts of those who were involved or supported the protests using the Emergency powers.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsUS truckers, people's convoy truckers, Canadian truckers
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
585,298FollowersFollow
25,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com