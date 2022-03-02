The Central Government on Wednesday confirmed that 60% of the Indian nationals stranded in Ukraine have crossed the borders and are safe amid the ongoing war in Ukraine. The government added that it is engaging all possible efforts to evacuate the remaining 40% as well.

The Central govt confirmed this to the Kerala High Court today as it was hearing the petition filed by parents and Kerala High Court Advocates Association seeking to initiate steps to get back the Keralites stranded in Ukraine safely.

According to the reports, the petition alleged that the Indian Embassy in Ukraine was not cooperating amid the war and that the Indian nationals were facing mass discrimination and torture by Ukrainian Army. It added that Indian people were made to wait for help in the extreme cold weather.

The Central Government stated that out of around 20000 Indian nationals in Ukraine, 30% had already reached India and 30% are in the neighbouring countries. “The government is also taking necessary measures to evacuate the remaining 40 per cent of the Indian nationals by utilizing all its means,” the Central Government submitted in the Kerala High Court.

The Government also told the High Court that under ‘Operation Ganga’, in addition to commercial aircraft, Indian Air Force flights have also been pressed into operation to evacuate the Indians who have crossed into Romania, Poland, Hungary and other neighbouring countries of Ukraine.

The Assistant Solicitor General of India observed that the situation in Kharkiv in Ukraine is volatile and under heavy shelling. He added that a number of Indian nationals were stranded and initially inconvenienced on the land borders in Ukraine. “The reports of difficulties at the borders faced by some of our students, including insensitivity by border guards may be seen in the context of the situation in a war zone, and is also attributed to the overwhelming numbers, breakdown of systems and extreme weather conditions” submitted the ASG.

It is worth noting that 12000 Indian nationals have left Ukraine amid the war and are safe as informed by Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla yesterday. Also, Indian Embassies in Romania, Hungary, Slovakia and Poland are receiving the Indian evacuees, providing them with food, water and shelter to the extent possible. They are utilizing the Indian Community Welfare Fund to make arrangements for Indian rescue flights so that the Indian nationals can reach back to their home.

4 Union Ministers have been sent to coordinate evacuation efforts in Poland, Moldova, Hungary and Romania under the ‘Operation Ganga’.