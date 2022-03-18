Days after the Karnataka High Court’s verdict on the hijab row, Muslim boys have now marched up to violate the uniform rules in the schools of Karnataka. On Thursday, a teacher from an Urdu School, Raichur stopped a Muslim boy who was wearing a Taqiyah cap (religious skull cap) from entering the school premises. The boy was asked to remove the cap before entering the classroom.

A video of the incident is making rounds on social media where the school teacher is seen trying to stop the Muslim boy wearing a religious skull cap from entering the classroom. According to reports, even after the Court’s order stated that the hijab is not an essential practice of the Islamic faith, several girls continued to wear hijab in the Raichur school. The girls were also asked to remove the hijab before entering the class.

A Muslim boy smacked on the head by a Urdu Govt school teacher in raichur when he entered campus wearing a Taqiyah , several girls who came earing a #Hijab were also asked to remove it before attending class.#HijabControversy pic.twitter.com/rGzOCu6MIn — Deepak Bopanna (@dpkBopanna) March 16, 2022

On March 15, the Karnataka High Court pronounced its verdict in the hijab case filed by Muslim girl students. The court, as per its order, stated that the hijab is not an essential practice of the Islamic faith and dismissed all the petitions filed by Muslim girl students seeking permission to wear hijab in educational institutions.

The girls then moved to the Supreme Court against the uniform dress code rules but the Court refused urgent listing of appeal due to the Holi vacation. Reportedly, the Muslim groups called for a peaceful state-wide ‘bandh’ in Karnataka and staged protests against the high court order on hijab. Members of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind also supported the bandh call.

Karnataka | Muslim groups call bandh over Karnataka HC’s hijab verdict; Visuals from Bengaluru’s Shivajinagar



The court’s decision is against Shariat, says Ali Jaan, vice-president of Stephen Square Merchant Association in Shivajinagar pic.twitter.com/n8jSARMtfC — ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2022

The hijab controversy in Karnataka gained momentum since the first week of January after eight Muslim girls were denied entry to classes in a Udupi college because they were wearing hijab. The college authorities had informed that the hijab was not a part of the uniform dress code mandated for the students. The Muslim girls, adamant about wearing hijab, then filed a petition in High Court seeking permission to attend classes with hijab. They stated that wearing the hijab was their ‘fundamental right’ granted under Articles 14 and 25 of the Indian Constitution and ‘integral practice of Islam’.

The controversy spiralled as Hindu students in Karnataka styled with saffron scarves around their necks, protested against Muslim girls continuing to wear Hijab to the college. Tensions also prevailed at some educational institutions in Udupi, Shivamogga, Bagalkote, and other parts as incidents of stone-pelting and violence were reported from various parts of the state. As reported earlier, the students had begun to wear hijab to schools and colleges after they had met the Campus Front of India (CFI), the student branch of the Islamist organization Popular Front of India (PFI) in October 2021. The students confessed that they had spoken with the CFI.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka government is considering offering a second chance to students who have missed their exams during the hijab row. The government is likely to extend help only to the students who could not appear for exams, however, those who boycotted the exams will not be allowed.