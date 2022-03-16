Wednesday, March 16, 2022
HomeNews Reports'Come after Holi vacations': Supreme Court refuses urgent listing of appeal against hijab row...
LawNews Reports
Updated:

‘Come after Holi vacations’: Supreme Court refuses urgent listing of appeal against hijab row verdict by Karnataka High Court

The court would stay closed between March 17 to March 19 to observe Holi. Advocates Sanjay Hegde and Devadutt Kamat represented the Muslim girls who filed an appeal against the High Court’s verdict.

OpIndia Staff
Hijab Row
Supreme Court refused urgent listing of plea against Hijab Row verdict
52

On March 16, the Supreme Court refused urgent listing of appeal against the hijab issue verdict by the Karnataka High Court. The court has said it would be listed after the Holi vacations. The court would stay closed between March 17 to March 19 to observe Holi. Advocates Sanjay Hegde and Devadutt Kamat represented the Muslim girls who filed an appeal against the High Court’s verdict.

In the plea, it was mentioned that the verdict created an unreasonable classification between the non-Muslim female students and the Muslim female students, which is in violation of the concept of Secularism in the Constitution of India.

Hegde also mentioned that in the light of upcoming exams in Karnataka colleges, the hijab donning female students might miss the classes. Hegde urged the Judges to list the case on Monday, but the court refused to do so and said it would be listed after Holi vacations without mentioning the date.

Burqa-clad students approached Supreme Court against Hijab Verdict

On March 15, the burqa-clad students had decided to approach the SC against the verdict of the Karnataka High Court, in which the court had stated that the hijab is not an essential practice of the Islamic faith and Muslim girls should adhere to the uniform dress code rule of the respective educational institutions. Therefore, all the petitions filed by Muslim girl students seeking permission to wear hijab in educational institutions against the uniform dress code rules were dismissed.

The petition filed in the apex court by a Muslim student named Niba Namaz through Advocate Anas Tanvir challenges the Karnataka High Court decision verdict in the hijab case. This challenge came after the High Court upheld the ban on religious symbols in pre-university colleges, stating that the hijab is not an essential practice of the Islamic faith and educational institutions have a right to prescribe uniform dress codes.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsHijab row verdict, Karnataka hijab row case, Supreme Court case
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Rahul Dholakia says “hate sells”: How the Left continues to shield Islamists and deny the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits by slandering ‘The Kashmir Files’

Jinit Jain -

Biki Ali, prime accused in gangrape of minor girl in Assam, shot dead in encounter after he attacked police and tried to flee

OpIndia Staff -

Sell or face consequences: Hindu residents threatened by Muslim mob to sell their flats in Bhavnagar, Gujarat

OpIndia Staff -

Navjot Singh Sidhu resigns as Punjab Congress chief ‘as desired by Congress president’, sends one line resignation letter

OpIndia Staff -

‘Come after Holi vacations’: Supreme Court refuses urgent listing of appeal against hijab row verdict by Karnataka High Court

OpIndia Staff -

AIUDF chief and ex-Congress ally Badruddin Ajmal demands ban on ‘The Kashmir Files’, says the movie will stoke communal tensions

OpIndia Staff -

‘How can we interfere’: Former MP and senior journalist MJ Akbar recalls Rajiv Gandhi’s reply on the plight of Kashmiri Hindus

OpIndia Staff -

Imran Khan gloats, congratulates Muslim Ummah, as UN adopts resolution proposed by Pakistan designating March 15 as ‘International Day to Combat Islamophobia’

OpIndia Staff -

‘Please marry within Hindu Dharma’: Apoorva Puranik, who was stabbed 23 times by Mohammad Ijaz for leaving him, requests Hindu women

OpIndia Staff -

‘Religiophobias not restricted to Abrahamic faiths, Hindus, Buddhists, Sikhs face discrimination and violence too’: India at the UN on Islamophobia resolution

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
586,912FollowersFollow
26,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com