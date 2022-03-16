On March 16, the Supreme Court refused urgent listing of appeal against the hijab issue verdict by the Karnataka High Court. The court has said it would be listed after the Holi vacations. The court would stay closed between March 17 to March 19 to observe Holi. Advocates Sanjay Hegde and Devadutt Kamat represented the Muslim girls who filed an appeal against the High Court’s verdict.

CJI says “Give us time we will post the matter, let us see.” However the #SupremeCourt did not give any concrete date for listing #HijabVerdict #HijabBan — LawBeat (@LawBeatInd) March 16, 2022

In the plea, it was mentioned that the verdict created an unreasonable classification between the non-Muslim female students and the Muslim female students, which is in violation of the concept of Secularism in the Constitution of India.

Sr Adv Hegde: The urgency is this that there are several girls who have to attend colleges



CJI: Others have mentioned too. We will post the matter after Holi vacations#hijabban #Supremecourt — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) March 16, 2022

Hegde also mentioned that in the light of upcoming exams in Karnataka colleges, the hijab donning female students might miss the classes. Hegde urged the Judges to list the case on Monday, but the court refused to do so and said it would be listed after Holi vacations without mentioning the date.

Burqa-clad students approached Supreme Court against Hijab Verdict

On March 15, the burqa-clad students had decided to approach the SC against the verdict of the Karnataka High Court, in which the court had stated that the hijab is not an essential practice of the Islamic faith and Muslim girls should adhere to the uniform dress code rule of the respective educational institutions. Therefore, all the petitions filed by Muslim girl students seeking permission to wear hijab in educational institutions against the uniform dress code rules were dismissed.

The petition filed in the apex court by a Muslim student named Niba Namaz through Advocate Anas Tanvir challenges the Karnataka High Court decision verdict in the hijab case. This challenge came after the High Court upheld the ban on religious symbols in pre-university colleges, stating that the hijab is not an essential practice of the Islamic faith and educational institutions have a right to prescribe uniform dress codes.