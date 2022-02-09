The role of the Campus Front of India(CFI), the notorious student wing of the radical Islamist outfit Popular Front of India, in instigating the Muslim students to create the hijab controversy in Udupi, Karnataka, has come to light.

According to a January 19, 2022 report by The News Minute, the Muslim students who are protesting against uniform regulations in the state were in contact with radical Islamist outfit CFI. The students admitted that they began wearing the hijab in college only in December 2021, realising that there was no particular rule banning the hijab in the college rulebook.

“Initially, when we joined the college, we thought that our parents had signed a form which had barred the hijab, but though there is a form, there was no mention of the hijab in it. So, our parents met the college authorities thrice and requested them. But there was no response, so we decided to wear the hijab in school. This was in December (2021),” one of the students reportedly said to TNM.

According to the reports, the Women’s Government Pre-University College in Udupi, the epicentre of the burqa protests, has become a hub for PFI to carry out its communal political events, especially over the last year. It is being said that a few Muslim students of the college had participated in a protest organised by ABVP in October 2021.

Apparently, an image of the same had gotten viral on social media angering PFI. Later, suspiciously, another photograph began doing rounds on social media, stating, “These students had participated in a protest without knowing that it is a protest by the ABVP. After Campus Front of India leaders counselled them today, they joined the Campus Front of India of their own volition.”

The Hijab-clad Muslim students also admitted that the Campus Front of India members are counselling them on the ongoing controversy. Reportedly, the students who had joined the protests in the October 2021 incident are among the ones who are protesting against the uniform rules and insist that they would be wearing hijab in the classroom.

“We approached the CFI (over the hijab issue) after talks between parents, and the college authorities did not lead anywhere,” admitted one student in the TNM report.

Not just PFI, Jamaat-e-Islami Hind, another radical Islamist outfit accused of receiving funds from abroad to promote Islam in the country, has been playing an influential role in the ongoing controversy. Both Campus Front of India (CFI) and Students Islamic Organisation (SIO), the student wing of Jamaat-e-Islami, had even approached the authorities on December 30 asking that the Muslim girls will be allowed to wear Hijab.

Jamaat-e-Islami receiving funds from Saudi Arabia to promote Islamic dress code

In the light of the ongoing controversy, it is pertinent to note that a Kerala-based journalist had made a sensational disclosure in July last year regarding how radical Islamic organisations such as Popular Front of India and Jamaat-e-Islami are receiving funds to promote Islamism in India. In a Clubhouse discussion, Kerala-based journalist MP Basheer had revealed details pertaining to the international funding to advance radical Islam in the country.

In his disclosure, Basheer had said that T Arif Ali, secretary-general of the radical Islamic organisation Jamaat-e-Islami Hind, had accessed a letter written by Jamaat-e-Islami requesting the King Abdul Aziz University in Saudi Arabia to increase the financial grant to the radical Islamic organisation so that they could create awareness and promote Islamic dress code in Kerala and India.

Further, Basheer had revealed that Jamaat-e-Islami had started a project in India to promote the Islamic dress code for women and had access to funds from King Abdul Aziz University, an Islamic university in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. He also said that many top Muslim journalists in the country were employed to assist them in this nefarious design, which King Abdul Aziz University allegedly paid.

The letter which Basheer mentioned in his Clubhouse discussion was a letter written by Jamaat-e-Islami seeking more grants for implementing this Islamisation project, which according to the journalist, has been continuing for the last three decades. The outfit was banned on February 28, 2019, by the Government of India following the terror attack in Pulwama as it was suspected of funding the terror organisation Hizbul Mujahideen.

Ironically, the Karnataka unit of the radical Islamist outfit Jamaat-e-Islami Hind, which is fighting for the rights of Muslim women to wear Hijab, had taken strong objection to the central government’s directive to perform “Surya Namaskar” on Republic Day and had asked Muslim students and parents to refrain from participating in the event as it is against Islam.

Hijab controversy turns violent, Muslims caught pelting stones at Hindu students

The uniform regulations in educational institutions have now taken a dangerous turn in Karnataka after a few Muslim students refused to follow the guidelines and insisted that they would be wearing Hijab inside educational institutions. In response, Hindu students also started wearing the Saffron shawls prompting the authorities to ban both outfits.

The issue started when some Muslim girls alleged that they were not allowed to wear hijab to the school. However, it is being alleged that the Muslim girls were demanding to be allowed to wear hijab inside the classrooms, violating the existing rules.

However, the Muslim students have brazened it out to protest against the authorities outside, risking the future of several other students studying in the school. On Tuesday, the burqa row took an ugly turn after stone-pelting and violence were reported from various parts of the state.

Yashpal Suvarna, the Vice President of the College Development Committee, said that even though 150 Muslim students are studying in the college, none of them has made this demand. According to him, eight girls, allegedly belonging to CFI, wanted to create a controversy.

Meanwhile, Karnataka’s Primary & Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh also said that they suspect that the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), the political arm of the PFI, is instigating the Muslim students in the ongoing Hijab controversy.

According to the videos that have gone viral on social media platforms, stone-pelting was reported in Shivamogga, Bagalkot, Udupi, and other parts of Karnataka. In one video, it was seen that a Muslim mob was allegedly throwing stones at the protesting Hindu students, leaving many injured.

Muslims (men) pelted stones on college & students in #Banahatti town after students clad with saffron stoles didn’t allow Muslim girls to enter college in burka & hijab….@BangaloreMirror #Hijab #UdupiHijabIssue pic.twitter.com/42eaJEzQSy — AB🚩🇮🇳🕉️ (@ForeverIndian07) February 8, 2022

In another incident, the Muslim mob allegedly tried to threaten Hindu students who were going to college with saffron shawls. The situation was brought under control after the police intervened.

This is from another city where they try to threaten Hindu students who were going to college with saffron shawls. Police intervened pic.twitter.com/f1ym0ImMXD — Akshay (@AkshayKatariyaa) February 8, 2022

A similar situation was reported from the surrounding areas of the Bapujinagar Government Pre-University College in Shivamogga. According to reports, police have resorted to lathi-charge as pro-Hijab groups pelted stones at private buses near the Junior college.

Anticipating more violence in the state, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai ordered the closure of all high schools and colleges in the state for the next three days.