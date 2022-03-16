A day after the Karnataka High Court delivered a historic judgement upholding the rights of educational institutions to ban hijab, and declaring that it is not an essential Islamic practice, Muslim organisations have decided to hit streets in Karnataka on March 17 to protest over the High Court’s decision.

According to the reports, several Muslim organisations have called for a bandh to protest against the recent ruling of the Karnataka High Court which stated that the hijab is not a part of the “essential religious practice” in the Islamic faith.

Maulana Sagir Ahmad Khan Rashadi, the Ameer-e-Shariat, has called all the Islamic organisations to carry out ‘peaceful’ protests across the state. Ameer-e-Shariat is the head of all Muslim organisations in the state. Expressing his “sadness” on the verdict of the High Court related to hijab, Maulana Rashadi requested all the Muslims to listen to the order he read out attentively and implement it strictly.

In a video message, Rashadi said the Muslim community wants to express their anger against the sad order of the Karnataka High Court on hijab hence on March 17, there will be a complete bandh across the Karnataka state for the entire day. He also appealed to every section of the Muslim community will have to participate in the bandh.

“Make it successful and convey to the rulers that it is possible to get the education while adhering to the religious practices. We also request every justice-loving people and the Millat-e-Islamia to follow bandh,” Rashadi said.

The Maulana also asked the youth to be peaceful during the bandh. He requested the Muslim youths not to indulge in sloganeering, violence or forceful closing of shops. The religious leader claimed that this bandh would be completely peaceful, silent, and aimed at only expressing dissent.

In its 129-page order, the Karnataka High Court on Tuesday held that hijab is not an essential religious practice and upheld the state government’s order banning the use of any religious attire on the premises of educational institutions. It stated that schools and colleges have a right to mandate a uniform dress code on their premises.

Meanwhile, a petition has been filed in the Supreme Court against the Karnataka High Court verdict. The Supreme Court has agreed to hear the petition after the Holi vacation.

Karnataka hijab row

Some Muslim students at a Pre University College in Karnataka’s Udipi had petitioned the High Court to be allowed to attend lectures while wearing the hijab. According to the college administration, they were denied admission to courses because the hijab is not part of the college uniform and so cannot be worn in class. The students have been demonstrating while wearing burqas since then.

After meeting with the Campus Front of India (CFI), the student branch of the Islamist organisation Popular Front of India (PFI), in October 2021, some Muslim students began wearing hijab and burqa to school and college in violation of uniform requirements in December 2021. The students confessed that they had spoken with the CFI. The college has stated that there are over 90 Muslim students in the college and most of them are following the dress code. However, a handful of students have decided to wear hijab and have been demanding a right to violate the dress code in the name of religious beliefs.