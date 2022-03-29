Two absconding suspects in the Kushinagar murder case, in which a Muslim youth named Babar Ali was murdered for allegedly celebrating the BJP’s election success, were apprehended by UP police on Monday.

Azimullah and Salma are their given names. Tahid and Arif, two more suspects, have already been apprehended in the case.

According to reports, a Station House Officer (SHO) has also been removed from his post and transferred to police lines. Due to his alleged negligence and refusal to provide security to the victim despite a complaint. The action was taken against the Ramkola Station in charge.

The accused have been arrested as per an FIR filed by the widow of the deceased Babar Ali.

Babar Ali was killed by his neighbours after he had celebrated the victory of the Bharatiya Janata Party in the assembly elections. The event occurred in the Kathgharhi village of Ramkola police station in the Kushinagar district of Uttar Pradesh when a young man called Babar was killed after campaigning for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and distributing sweets after Yogi Adityanath’s government was formed. On March 20, 2022, Babar was brutally beaten up by his neighbours and relatives. He was taken to the district hospital before being transferred to Lucknow, where he died while undergoing treatment.

Even after Babar’s death, the local Muslims in the region were enraged by him, as per reports. People were furious when the deceased’s body arrived in the community. People refused to perform the body’s last rites.

Residents in the region were apparently disgruntled because Babar was canvassing for the BJP, according to Babar’s family members. Babar has been warned several times not to support the BJP. Many personnel at the Ramkola police station were asked to provide security for Babar, but his request was denied. As the Ramkola police station failed to respond, the goons harassed and tortured Babar and threw him off the terrace.