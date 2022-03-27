In a horrific incident, a Muslim youth was killed by his neighbours after he had celebrated the victory of BJP in the assembly elections. The incident took place in the Kathgharhi village of Ramkola police station in the Kushinagar district of Uttar Pradesh, where the youth named Babar was lynched because he campaigned for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and distributed sweets after the Yogi Adityanath the government was formed. Babar was severely beaten up by his neighbours and relatives on 20th March 2022. The youth was referred to the district hospital and then to Lucknow where he died during treatment on Sunday 27th March 2022.

The Muslims in the area were angry with Babar even after his death. When the body of the deceased reached the village, people were enraged. People refused to perform the last rites of the body. The administrative staff also became active considering the seriousness of the case. The local MLA PN Pathak also reached the spot. After the assurance of MLA PN Pathak and administrative officials, the family agreed to perform the last rites. The area MLA himself shouldered the body of the deceased Babar. In fact, after the formation of the BJP government in UP on March 10, Babar had distributed sweets in the entire village.

According to reports, the family members of the deceased Babar said that the people living in the neighbourhood were angry because Babar was campaigning for the BJP. Many times Babur was warned that he should not campaign for the BJP. Babar asked for security from the Ramkola police station to several officials, but his plea was not heard. As the Ramkola police station did not respond to him, the goons were emboldened and they beat Babar badly and then threw him down from the roof. Seriously injured in the attack, he died during treatment at the hospital. After this, Babar’s wife has lodged a case against the accused at Ramkola police station.

SDM Varun Pandey, who rushed to the spot, said the case is being investigated, the accused will be arrested and strict action will be taken against those who are guilty. BJP MLA PN Pathak said the accused will not be spared at any cost. The SDM also said that the victim had complained about death threats, but no action was taken at that time. He added that an FIR has been registered, and they are investigating the matter.

Talking about the incident, Kushinagar police have said that two accused in the case already have been arrested, identified as Ayub and Tayeb. They added that they are searching for the others involved in the lynching. The FIR has been registered in the case under IPC sections 323, 504, 452, 336, and 308 on the complaint filed by Babar Ali’s wife Fatima Khatoon on 21st March.