Wednesday, March 30, 2022
HomeNews ReportsBurqa-clad terrorist hurls bomb at CRPF camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla
Editor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

Burqa-clad terrorist hurls bomb at CRPF camp in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla

The unidentified terrorist, who was seen in Islamic gear, stopped in the middle of the street, took a bomb out of his bag, and threw it at the CRPF camp.

OpIndia Staff
Burqa-clad terrorist hurls petrol bomb at a CRPF camp in Sopore
10

A burqa-clad terrorist hurled a petrol bomb at a CRPF camp in Sopore town of Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Tuesday evening.

A video has gone viral on the internet in which it was seen that a burqa-clad terrorist was seen throwing a bomb at a CRPF post. The unidentified terrorist, who was seen in Islamic gear, stopped in the middle of the street, took a bomb out of his/her bag, and threw it at the CRPF camp.

The terrorist was seen running runs away from the spot immediately afterwards.

A few two-wheelers were also seen passing by when the terrorist hurled bombs at the camp. The CRPF camp burnt in flames as bystanders poured water to douse the fire caused by the petrol bomb.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsburqa clad bomb, crpf petrol bomb
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
587,751FollowersFollow
26,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com