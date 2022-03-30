A burqa-clad terrorist hurled a petrol bomb at a CRPF camp in Sopore town of Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Tuesday evening.

A burqa clad person hurled a petrol bomb at a CRPF camp in Sopore town of Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Tuesday evening. The act was caught on CCTV cameras. pic.twitter.com/3nGev1kte7 — JAMMU LINKS NEWS (@JAMMULINKS) March 29, 2022

A video has gone viral on the internet in which it was seen that a burqa-clad terrorist was seen throwing a bomb at a CRPF post. The unidentified terrorist, who was seen in Islamic gear, stopped in the middle of the street, took a bomb out of his/her bag, and threw it at the CRPF camp.

The terrorist was seen running runs away from the spot immediately afterwards.

A few two-wheelers were also seen passing by when the terrorist hurled bombs at the camp. The CRPF camp burnt in flames as bystanders poured water to douse the fire caused by the petrol bomb.