Monday, March 21, 2022
HomeNews ReportsIsraeli lawmakers slam Ukrainian President Zelenskyy for comparing Russian invasion to the Holocaust
Editor's picksNews ReportsWorld
Updated:

Israeli lawmakers slam Ukrainian President Zelenskyy for comparing Russian invasion to the Holocaust

Addressing the Knesset (Israel's legislative body), Zelenskyy drew comparisons between the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the Holocaust

OpIndia Staff
Zelenskyy
Image source: Palestine chronicle
55

Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy has invited the ire of several Israeli lawmakers for his comments on the Holocaust. Addressing the Knesset (Israel’s legislative body), Zelenskyy drew comparisons between the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the Holocaust, infuriating several lawmakers in the Knesset.

In a video conference, Zelenskyy asked Israel to join the western economic sanctions against Russia, and to provide weapons to Ukraine. During his speech, Zelenskyy claimed that Russian President Vladimir Putin is attempting to carry out a “final solution” in his country, evoking the deliberate, planned mass murder of Europe’s Jews by the Nazis.

“You remember it and will never forget it for sure,” he said. “But you should hear what is coming from Moscow now. They are saying the same words now: ‘final solution.’ But this time it’s about us, about the Ukrainian question”, he said, as per the associated press.

However, the Ukrainian President’s plea didn’t go down well with everybody with several lawmakers criticizing Zelenskyy for drawing comparisons between the Holocaust and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and ignoring some Ukrainians’ complicity in the Nazi-led genocide.

Israel’s Communications Minister Yoaz Hendel tweeted ,”I appreciate the President of Ukraine and support the Ukrainian people in heart and deed, but it is impossible to rewrite the terrible history of the Holocaust. Genocide also committed on Ukrainian soil. The war is terrible but the comparison to the horrors of the Holocaust and the final solution is outrageous.”

Opposition Likud’s member of Knesset (MK) Yuval Steinitz said that Ukraine President’s comments border on Holocaust denial. He further added ,”The same is true for the claim that Ukrainians helped Jews in the Holocaust. The historic truth is that the Ukrainian people cannot be proud of its behavior during the Holocaust towards the Jews.”

Another Likud MK Yoav Kisch tweeted ,”War is bad, difficult, and creates unnecessary victims and bloodshed. It is not a holocaust. A holocaust is, among other things, intentional genocide, ovens, gas chambers, mass graves and the premeditated murder of women and children. The only word to describe the Holocaust is holocaust. A holocaust is not war.”

Zelenskyy’s speech was also called out by several journalists for his attempts at historical revisionism with people reminding Ukraine’s President about Ukraine’s role in the Holocaust.

President Zelenskyy, who is himself a Jew, has also lost members of his family during the Holocaust when vast majority of Ukrainian Jews were killed, among others around Europe.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
587,520FollowersFollow
26,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com