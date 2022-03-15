The Kashmir Files, directed by Vivek Agnihotri, has received an overwhelming response from audiences, with many able to connect with the film’s attempt to portray the 1990s Kashmiri Hindu genocide tragedy truthfully. Since the release of the movie, several videos have surfaced wherein audience members can be seen coming out of the theatre with tears in their eyes. They can be seen touching the feet of director Vivek Agnihotri, hugging him as they tell him that the film portrayed the horrific realities they have suffered in life.

Amidst this, another video has been doing the rounds on social media wherein an ex-CRPF officer, who had worked at the CRPF Control room in Delhi during Kashmiri Hindus Genocide, is heard sharing his first-hand account of how things had unfolded back then.

After watching The Kashmir Files at Varun INOX in Vizag, former CRPF officer Purushothama Rao shared with the audience: “I worked at the CRPF Control Room in Delhi during the genocide and expulsion of Kashmiri Pandits. We recorded everything but the govt did nothing.”

After watching the film ‘The Kashmir Files’ at Varun Inox theatre in Vizag, Sri Purushothama Rao, the ex-CRPF officer reveals how the administration had turned a blind eye to the atrocities that were being perpetrated on the Kashmiri Hindus in the early 1990s when insurgency was raging in the valley.

“When all this was happening, I was in CRPF, in the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) control room in Delhi. We were getting all the information. Everything was recorded but the government did nothing. No action was taken,” said Sri Purushothama Rao.

He added that during those days since he was in the CRPF, he frequented Kashmir. He and his colleagues even neutralised many terrorists in the valley, said Rao, asserting that the Kashmiri Hindu genocide by Islamic terrorists and the subsequent exodus of lakhs of them is real. All of this actually happened, bemoaned the ex-CRPF officer.

In another snippet from the same event, the ex-CRPF officer is heard recalling the Northeast anti-Hindu Delhi riots and the Direct Action Day, the day when Hindus were butchered on the streets of Calcutta in 1946, as he worries about the future of Punjab.

The ex-CRPF officer, who opposes Sharia law and advocates for the uniform civil code, urges people to put pressure on the government to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) across India under Article 44 of the Indian Constitution. “We will be gone after 10-15 years, but your children, your grandchildren will remain. For their future, y’all have to bring in a movement to exert pressure on the government to bring in the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) throughout the territory of India,” he said.

Liberals, genocide deniers discredit The Kashmir Files

The Kashmir Files, the latest film from writer and director Vivek Agnihotri has set the cat among the liberal pigeons. The film, which was ignored by everyone before its release, has stunned everyone with the overwhelming response at the box office. With success, come the detractors, and Kashmir Files has had plenty of them – people who tried to dismiss the entire plot as fiction even though it is based on real events.

On January 19, 1990, mosques in Kashmir issued a warning to Kashmiri Pandits while terming them as Kafirs. They had three options, leave Kashmir, convert to Islam or be killed. It has been over 30 years, but the pain, agony and tears of tens of thousands of Kashmiri Pandits still echo the valley. As per records, around 219 Kashmiri Pandits were killed at the hands of Islamists. While some studies suggest around 100,000 Kashmiri Pandits left the valley during the 1990s, the number may be as high as 300,000, according to a survey by the Hindu American Foundation.

During that period, not only Hindus were forced out of Kashmir, but temples were destroyed, houses were burnt to ruins, and millions rendered homeless.