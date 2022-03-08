While most of the stranded people placed in shelter camps in countries bordering Ukraine were concerned with reaching safer locations, a Kerala youth, who fled war-hit Ukraine, fell in love with a Romanian girl while waiting in Romania before he was evacuated.

In addition to this, he even proposed to the Romanian girl for marriage. He had been living nearby the Romanian girl for three days before he was evacuated from there.

According to a report by Hindustan News Hub, Vignesh, who hails from Trivandrum of Kerala was pursuing his medical course at Ivanofriansk National Medical University in Ukraine. Despite the Indian embassy in Ukraine having issued multiple advisories suggesting the Indians leave Ukraine before things worsen, Vignesh had opted to be in the hostel until the war started. But, when the Russian forces made their advances into Ukraine, Vignesh realised it was time to depart.

He left his hostel and began the treacherous journey to the Romanian border. After crossing the Romanian border from Halemu, he took a train to Bucharest. He then stayed in a nearby village called Vizuresti, where the Indian embassy had arranged for a temporary stay of the people who were to be evacuated. Local families and an NGO had extended help in this regard.

Here, during his stay of three days before getting evacuated, Vignesh met with a Romanian girl Simona. When everyone else was anxious about going home safely, Vignesh fell head over heels in love with this Romanian girl and even proposed to her for marriage. However, it is still not unknown what was the girl’s reaction to Vignesh’s proposal.

In no time, this story started doing the rounds on social media as prominent journalists, including Vikas Bhadauria, took to their Twitter accounts to share the tale.

“War united them & fell in love, Kerala boy Vignesh studying in Ukraine fell in love with Romanian girl Simona, He stayed three days in a shelter home near the girl’s house, He is going to India after the marriage proposal, Simona has asked for some time to think,” Bhadauria tweeted.

War united them & fell in love, Kerala boy Vignesh studying in Ukraine fell in love with Romanian girl Simona, He stayed three days in a shelter home near the girl’s house, He is going to India after marriage proposal, Simona has asked for some time to think #UkraineRussianWar pic.twitter.com/7rqSwnzlKp — Vikas Bhadauria (@vikasbha) March 7, 2022

As the Russia-Ukraine war is proceeding ahead, ridiculous things about this crisis are also appearing with every passing day. Recently, a few feminist women in Paris have gone topless to protest against Russian President Vladimir Putin. Now this youth from Kerala has proposed to a Romanian girl for marriage whom he had fallen in love with during his stay of just three days while waiting to be evacuated from Romania.