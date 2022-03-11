India on Friday said it accidentally fired a missile into Pakistan stating that a technical malfunction during the course of maintenance caused the incident. The Ministry of Defence issued a statement, expressing its ‘regrets’ over the incident and informing that a high-level court of inquiry has been ordered.

However, the occurrence, unprecedented as it is, tickled the funny bones of many social users, who took to social media websites to share hilarious memes and videos to mark the incident.

Social media platforms were awash with a meme fest as netizens shared funny posts over India’s admission of accidentally firing a missile into Pakistan.

A social media user shared on Twitter a snippet from the popular Bollywood movie ‘Ek aur Ek Gyarah’ wherein actors Sanjay Dutt and Govinda, perched inside a battle tank, indiscriminately press the buttons that lead to the firing of missiles and bullets at the villains.

Indian Army accidentally firing missile into Pakistan🤣😭🤣😭 pic.twitter.com/PcWDf3GZNB — De-wang (@RetardedHurt) March 11, 2022

A Twitter user shared an image of PM Modi allegedly involved in some experimentation, to insinuate that the missile was fired by him and to poke fun at Pakistan.

Ye calculation toh galat ho gaya…… 2 degree south ghuma ke dekhta hoon……! pic.twitter.com/JeiWo1VoGq — Krishna (@Atheist_Krishna) March 11, 2022

Another social media user shared a popular meme from the movie Hera Phera to insinuate the accidental firing of a missile was intentional.

India “accidentally” fires a missile in Pakistan pic.twitter.com/LYZjAvbP9z — Sagar (@sagarcasm) March 11, 2022

Yet another social media user shared pictures of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and PM Modi engaging in repartee over the firing of the missile into Pakistan.

Series of event … 😂 pic.twitter.com/4lu2XWYD4G — Superstar Raj 🇮🇳 (@NagpurKaRajini) March 11, 2022

India on Friday issued a statement acknowledging that on 9 March 2022, in the course of routine maintenance, a technical malfunction led to the accidental firing of a missile that unfortunately landed in an area of Pakistan. Fortunately, there has been no loss of life due to the accident.

The Government of India has taken a serious view and ordered a high-level Court of Enquiry, said the Defence Ministry in a statement.

The Ministry also added that while the incident was “deeply regrettable, it is also a matter of relief that there has been no loss of life due to the accident”.

The acknowledgement came a day after the Pakistani Army claimed that a ‘missile’ from India was launched from Hisar, violated the Pakistani airspace and fell in Mian Channu city in Khanewal district of the Punjab province of Pakistan. The incident allegedly took place on Wednesday (March 9) evening.

As per the Pakistani army’s DGISPR, the missile was without a warhead and had come close to civilian airlines, and had come over 124 km inside Pakistan. General Major Babar Iftikhar stated “It was a supersonic flying object, most probably a missile, but it was certainly unarmed. When it fell, it damaged civilian properties.”

DG ISPR alleged that the ‘flying object’ travelled 124 km from Sirsa in India to land in Mian Channu city of Pakistan. Genera Babar, however, made it clear that the flying object was not shot down and that it fell on its own.