R Priya, after being elected as the mayor of the Chennai Corporation, met with controversial Bishop Ezra Sargunam immediately after becoming the mayor. On Friday, Priya was chosen unopposed to the position of Chennai Mayor in an indirect election. Priya, 28, was nominated as the DMK’s Mayor contestant for the Chennai Corporation on Thursday, March 3.

Soon after she was sworn in as the mayor, she went to meet Bishop Ezra Sargunam who is well known for his hate of Hindus. Photos of Priya with Bishop Ezra went viral over social media after she met him. Many people shared the photos alleging that she is a member of the Otteri ECI Church in Tamil Nadu.

A Twitter account with the name Indu Makkal Katchi wrote (@Indumakalktchi), “*Mayor of Chennai* is a member of *Ottery ECI Church*. She Went to visit *Bishop Ezra* to receive his blessings Now, any doubt on Gopalapuram connection – Crypto. This is total injustice to Dalit community.”

Who is Bishop Ezra Sargunam?

Bishop Ezra Sargunam is a divisive Christian preacher from Tamil Nadu. He has close relations with the DMK and has backed them on various occasions, particularly during elections. He is well-known for his intense animosity towards Hindus and his proclivity for church planting. A video showing him addressing a gathering of people and asking them to beat up anyone who says Hinduism is a religion went viral in June 2019.

In a January 2019 interview with the Christian prayer channel Jebam TV, He recalled his experience while seeking to convert Hindus during the Allahabad Kumbh Mela 50 years ago.

In 2020, Bishop Ezra Sargunam made insulting remarks at Prime Minister Modi, stating he had no right to run the country because he couldn’t live with his wife for even five days.

Speaking during the gathering, Ezra Sargunam criticized the Modi government’s policies and stated that everything he said at the event should be heard in Delhi. Making personal attacks on PM Modi, the controversial Christian preacher stated that if Modi had lived with his wife for at least 5 days, he would have experienced the challenges of daily living.