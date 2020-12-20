Sunday, December 20, 2020
“Modi could not live with his wife even for five days, How will he rule the country,” says Anti-Hindu propagandist Bishop Ezra Sargunam

Making personal abuses against PM Modi, the controversial Christian evangelist said that if Modi had lived with his wife at least for 5 days he would have known the difficulties of everyday life.

OpIndia Staff
Bishop Ezra Sargunam (L) and PM Modi (R)
Hitting a new political low, controversial Christian evangelist pastor and DMK supporter Bishop Ezra Sargunam hurled abusive remarks against Prime Minister Modi, saying he did not have any merit to rule the country as he could not live with his wife for even five days, reports Commune.

On Friday, Bishop Ezra Sargunam, who is known for his rabid anti-Hindu hatred, took part in the ‘hunger strike’ led by Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief MK Stalin in Chennai against the recently passed farm laws. He was joined by fellow anti-Hindu propagandists such as MDMK chief Vaiko, Manithaneya Makkal Katchi leader Jawahirullah and other leaders belonging to the opposition parties.

Speaking at the event, Ezra Sargunam attacked Modi government over its policies and said that whatever they are speaking at the event should echo in Delhi. He said the speeches made at the event should fall in the ears of Modi.

“He is not going to change his mind anyway. He is a man who has come to loot the country and is doing his job correctly. His duty is to support the four rich men. He doesn’t care about the poor. But he will keep saying ‘I was born poor, I sold tea, I am living my life for the poor’. But friends, he keeps doing exactly the opposite,” said Bishop Ezra Sargunam making vile remarks against Prime Minister.

Continuing his derogatory act, Bishop Ezra said that PM Modi does not fear God as he does not have a conscience. Making personal abuses against PM Modi, the controversial Christian evangelist said that if Modi had lived with his wife at least for 5 days he would have known the difficulties of everyday life.

Spewing further venom against PM Modi, Ezra Sargunam said, “Can’t you live with your wife after marriage even for a week?! What merits do you have to rule this country? This fake man.. We will be facing difficulties like these until this Modi is removed. He doesn’t know any difficulties. Only if he had raised children would he know the difficulties! We don’t even know with whom he lived! We are now stuck with him. Let us all pray to destroy him.”

The shocking statements actually in the presence of DMK chief MK Stalin and other opposition leaders.

Bishop Ezra Sargunam – anti-Hindu evangelist who wants to punch Hindus in the face

Bishop Ezra Sargunam is a controversial evangelist from the state of Tamil Nadu. He has close ties with the DMK and has on several occasions supported them, especially during the elections. He is known for his deep-seated hatred for Hindus and a penchant for Church Planting.

In 2019, Ezra Sargunam was caught making hate speech against Hindus after he had said that there was no religion called Hinduism, further adding, “Punch on their (Hindus) face, let them bleed. Then make them understand the truth (Christianity)”.

According to him, a group of Brahmins at that time said that they would not accept scheduled castes and tribal people as Hindus. They would also only accept a “Good Brahmin” as a Hindu. He claimed that these Brahmins classified 50% of the country’s population as not Hindu. Then while supposedly referring to the recent rise of Hindu Nationalism in the elections he said that this happened because everyone was “Hinduized” for political gains. In his own words, he said that Hinduism is an “Artificial Religion”.

