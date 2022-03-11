The UN Security Council has scheduled a meeting on Friday, 11th of March 2022 at Russia’s request. The meeting is being scheduled to discuss Russian claims of the United States conducting military biological activities in Ukraine, an allegation denied by the Biden administration even though they admitted the presence of Biolabs in Ukraine.

The Russian request came from its first deputy UN ambassador, Dmitry Polyansky after the US rejected Russian claims that they are running chemical and biological labs in Ukraine.

The United States has continued to dismiss Russian claims of running these biological warfare labs in Ukraine. The spokesperson of the US mission to the United Nations, Olivia Dalton, dismissed the whole thing as a ‘false flag’ operation by Russia. She said that this is just Russia trying to gaslight the world, and highlighted Russian history of using chemical weapons in the past.

From White House press secretary Jen Psaki to the Pentagon, all US officials have stated that this is just an excuse from Russia to escalate the situation in Ukraine. The United States believes Russia may be setting the stage to use weapons of mass destruction of their own with these Biolabs as an excuse. Jen Psaki’s comments came in response to the accusations of American Biolabs in Ukraine by Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.

US had funded Biolabs in Ukraine, China had recently blamed USA for operating hundreds of Biolabs all over the world

It is notable here that the official website of the US Embassy in Ukraine had, in its official page of the “Biological threat reduction program’ had mentioned that they have funded and working in collaboration with multiple labs in Ukraine on deadly pathogens.

US Embassy in Ukraine mentioning Biolabs working on deadly pathogens in Ukraine

However, the testimony of the American Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs, Victoria Nuland, admitting the presence of Biolabs in Ukraine cast doubts on the US claims of innocence over the issue.

China has also blamed the USA recently for operating hundreds of Biolabs all over the world. Since China is also a permanent member of the UNSC, Russia’s claims are expected to get support from China.

On March 8, China’s Foreign Ministry had accused the USA of operating 336 Biolabs in 30 countries, including 26 in Ukraine alone. It had demanded that the Biden administration should give a full account of all the biological military activities they have been a part of and subject those labs to multilateral verification.

The much anticipated UN Security Council meeting is scheduled for 9:30 PM India time on Friday. Though like most UN meetings, nothing useful is expected to come out of it.