Amidst the ongoing debate over allowing hijab-clad students inside educational institutions, a 19-year-old man clad in a burqa was arrested for harassing girls in Bijnor’s Najibabad town on Saturday.

According to the reports, the culprit, identified as Mohammad Sohail from Pathanpura mohalla of Najibabad, was caught roaming around an educational institute in a burqa in Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh.

Initially, the police were unaware that the arrest accused was a male. The police officials had mistaken the accused for a girl after seeing him in a burqa. However, during the interrogation, it came to their notice that the burqa-clad person was not a girl instead, it was Sohail.

UP के बिजनौर में बुर्का पहनकर छात्राओं को छेड़ने वाला सुहेल आज पकड़ा गया. वह 3 दिन से कॉलेज और बस में छात्राओं पर अश्लील कमेंट्स करता था. #Bijnor pic.twitter.com/QypMA01XKN — Sachin Gupta (@sachingupta787) March 12, 2022

Dharamveer Singh, Bijnor superintendent of police, said that Sohail used to harass girls by disguising them wearing a burqa. Then, he would sit beside girls in buses to molest them.

After several girls complained about him, the locals caught the accused, who was then handed over to the police. They also alleged that Sohail used this attire to honeytrap boys and blackmailed them.

The police officials said that Sohail was unwilling to show his face as he would get caught. However, the police officials forced him to remove his burqa, thus revealing his identity.

The Bijnor police have registered a case against Sohail, and an investigation is on in the case.