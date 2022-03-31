In a horrifying incident, an 11-year-old girl was raped and mutilated by her cousin’s boyfriend, Shahar Ali Sadar in the Basirhat district of West Bengal.

According to the reports, the minor girl, a resident of Nehalpur, had visited her aunt’s house in Matia village. The cousin’s sister had introduced the minor to her boyfriend Shahar Ali Sadar. Later in the day, the 11-year-old girl went missing.

As the child did not return to the home at night, the family started a search and reported to the police the following morning. Half an hour later, the police found the minor girl near a fishery. The girl was dumped near a fishery in the Basirhat area.

According to the police, the minor girl was bleeding profusely and was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. The medical examination revealed that the accused had not only raped her but also shoved a stick in her private parts. As the condition of the girl deteriorated, she was then moved to the RGK Medical College in Kolkata, West Bengal, where a team of five doctors is treating her.

The doctors have operated on her private parts for over three hours on Friday night. So far, her condition remains unstable.

The accused, Shahar Ali, was arrested by the police on Friday. He is the boyfriend of the victim’s cousin and a resident of Howrah’s Domjur district. He has been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The accused has been sentenced to six days of police remand. The police have also arrested the victim’s relative, who assisted him in the crime. During his interrogation, the accused confessed to the police that he had promised his girlfriend, the victim’s cousin, some money and a new phone if she arranged to bring her to him and leave her with him overnight.

He said he lured the victim by promising her gifts and took her to a secluded area on his bike. The accused also acknowledged that he had assumed that the girl was dead, and hence he discarded her behind the fishery.