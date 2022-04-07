On Wednesday, the US representative for the state of Minnesota, Ilhan Omar delivered yet another propaganda speech targeted at India and PM Narendra Modi in the House of Representatives. In her typical Islamist rhetoric, Omar claimed that the human rights of people, especially those of Muslims have been trampled upon in India when Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister.

Why has the Biden Administration been so reluctant to criticize Modi’s government on human rights?



What does Modi need to do to India’s Muslim population before we will stop considering them a partner in peace?



These are the questions the Administration needs to answer. pic.twitter.com/kwO2rSh1BL — Rep. Ilhan Omar (@Ilhan) April 6, 2022

“How are we promoting a free and open (Indo-Pacific) region by supporting Modi? Why has the Biden administration been so reluctant to criticise Modi’s government on Human rights?” Omar asked in the House. She was seen suggesting that the US’ Cold War foreign policy of supporting dictators in the name of having a common enemy was indirectly equivalent to US’ support for India with Modi at the helm today.

Omar then went on to ask, “How much does the Modi government have to criminalise the act of being Muslim in India for us to say something? What would it take for us to outwardly criticise the actions that the Modi administration is taking against its Muslim minorities in India? Because if we remain silent and the situation gets out of control – in the way that it did with the Rohingyas, we all of a sudden show our interest in the genocide that’s taking place.” Omar suggested that America now has an opportunity to lead and make sure that there is “action” against the Modi Government’s policy concerning Muslims.

To Omar’s accusations, US deputy secretary of state Wendy Sherman stated that it is important for America to talk to countries with which it has multiple interests. “(We do so) by meeting with the civil society that supports our human riots concerns, that we support NGOs and the freedom of journalists. When I visited India last time, I met with the LGBTQIA+ community, and I have to tell you, five years ago, no such thing would exist and it is partly because of the advocacy of NGOs and civil society and our affirmation of them that people have more freedom than they once had,” Sherman stated.

As soon as the ex-Amnesty India head Aakar Patel heard about NGOs being discussed in the US House, he grabbed an opportunity to thank Ilhan Omar for her calls for intervention in the internal matters of India.

Thank you Rep Omar. Please continue to raise issues relating to human rights and civil liberties in India. — Aakar Patel (@Aakar__Patel) April 7, 2022

Omar who is known for peddling the Islamist narratives often directed against the Narendra Modi dispensation was seeking Biden Administration’s official help in her propaganda war. Aakar Patel replied to her in a tweet, “Thank you, Rep. Omar. Please continue to raise issues relating to human rights and civil liberties in India.”

On Wednesday, Patel was stopped by Immigration officers at Bengaluru Airport after CBI officers launched a Look Out Notice against him. Patel was supposedly travelling to the US to deliver lectures on American University campuses. The notice against Patel was concerned with a CBI case against Amnesty International India Foundation Trust (AIIFT) and Amnesty International South Asia Foundation for violating FCRA (Foreign Currency Regulation Act) provisions in the name of running a ‘non-profit’ organisation in India. However, a Delhi court today ordered CBI to withdraw the Look Out Notice against Patel, and allowed him to travel abroad.

Who is Ilhan Omar?

A representative of Minnesota, Ilhan Omar is a member of the Minnesota Democratic–Farmer–Labor Party who has often toed a radical Islamist line in American politics. She has been unequivocally taking up the issue of Kashmir in the US House of representatives with a pro-Jihad stand calling US agencies to intervene in the issue. A known anti-semite in the US, Omar has often targtetted the Narendra Modi dispensation and the BJP of trampling human rights, freedom of sppech in India – especially when it comes to the Muslims residing in the country. In a US House Foreign Affair’s Committee Hearing on South Asia Human Rights, Omar attacked Journalist Aarti Tikoo who was representing the Indian panel on behalf of the Kashmiri Pandits engaging in their genocide denial.