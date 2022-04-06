The Hyderabad police have registered a case against AIMIM leader and Bholakpur corporator Ghouseuddin Mohammed for abusing and threatening cops in the city for asking a shop owner to close down an eatery that was operating beyond permissible hours. The cops were asking the Muslim shopkeepers in Bholakpur to shut their shops after 12 AM, to which Ghousuddin objected. He claimed that shops are allowed to remain open in Old City, therefore it is should be allowed in Bholakpur too.

Hyderabad Police registers case at Musheerabad PS after AIMIM’s Bholakpur corporator Ghouseuddin Mohammed was seen threatening Police personnel when they asked local Muslims to close shops after 12 am. He claimed that shops are allowed to remain open in Old City then why not here pic.twitter.com/CWHXvpoJtU — ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2022

A video had gone viral on the internet, which shows AIMIM corporator Mohammed Ghousuddin threatening two police personnel on duty and abusing them in vile language after they asked one of the shop owners to shut down his shop. The incident occurred in the city’s Bholakpur area around 2:15 am on Tuesday.

Two constables from Musheerabad Police Station, who was on night patrol, tried to close down eateries operating beyond the time limit. The angry shopkeepers informed AIMIM corporator Mohammed Ghousuddin, who reached the spot and started abusing the cops.

“This is Ramzan month, this is our area. We (Muslims) will not tolerate this. Why did you come to this area? Had we not warned you not to enter this locality for the next one month,” Mohammed Ghousuddin was seen shouting at the cops.

The AIMIM leader called one of the constables “sau rupaye ka aadmi” (you are a man worth Rs.100) while the other policeman tried to explain that he was just following orders.

BJP MLA T Raja Singh took to Twitter to condemn the arrogance of the AIMIM leader. In his tweet, Raja Singh said, “A clear warning to Hyderabad city police not to enter his area for the next 30 days & abusing the officers on duty. Too much freedom leads to this. The video is from the Musheerabad area of Hyderabad city”.

He also asked the Hyderabad Police whether they could expect some action against such people. The incident has sparked massive outrage on social media, with netizens questioning the arrogance of the AIMIM leader to abuse and threaten cops.

The video is from the Musheerabad area of Hyderabad city, @CPHydCity can we expect some action against such people. @TelanganaDGP pic.twitter.com/Am9dniF83E — Raja Singh (@TigerRajaSingh) April 5, 2022

Initially the police didn’t register a case, as reportedly the AIMIM leader had apologised over the incident. But later they filed a case after the video of the incident went viral on social media. Minister KT Rama Rao had also asked the police to “take stern action against the individuals who obstructed police officers on duty” in a tweet earlier today. He had added, “No such nonsense should be tolerated in Telangana irrespective of political affiliations”.

Request @TelanganaDGP Garu to take stern action against the individuals who obstructed police officers on duty



No such nonsense should be tolerated in Telangana irrespective of political affiliations https://t.co/zLbxa8WZW2 — KTR (@KTRTRS) April 6, 2022

Following the outrage over the incident, Hyderabad Police booked Mohammed Ghousuddin under sections 353 (obstructing a public servant from discharging duty) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code in connection with the incident.