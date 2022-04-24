Arfa Khanum shames victims, urges Hindus to apologize to Muslims

In yet another attempt to depict Indian Muslims as full-time victims, well-known Jihadist apologist Arfa Khanum Sherwani has tried to show Hindus to be the perpetrators of all forms of violence in India. Arfa posted a video on The Wire’s YouTube channel in which she urged that Hindus should come out and apologise for recent incidents of violence during Hindu festivals in India.

In the video, Arfa Khanum asks India’s Hindu majority population to come up and act as pious Muslims acted in the aftermath of the September 11, 2001 attacks in the United States of America. She has asked Hindus to disassociate themselves from all religious groups and come to the aid of Muslims who, despite pelting stones and firing at police, are victims.

For the Hindu community in India, it is a 9/11 moment.

The way global Muslim community condemned the violence in the name of their religion, it is time for Hindus to actively dissociate themselves from the anti-Muslim violence and discrimination being carried out in their name. pic.twitter.com/5tHTPSTGiq — Arfa Khanum Sherwani (@khanumarfa) April 23, 2022

Arfa’s decision to humiliate Hindus while presenting Muslims as victims is hardly unexpected. However, it is crucial to highlight that she has pushed Hindus to apologise for an incident in which Hindus were the losers. Muslims attacked Hindus who were celebrating festivals across the country, as has been widely acknowledged and confirmed. Whether it be Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, or Delhi, it was the Muslim residents who assaulted the Hindus who were busy celebrating their festivals.

Also, notably during the whole video, Arfa has tried to show herself as the flagbearer and brand ambassador of India as that people only reach out to her with complaints regarding India. She has stated that India was previously regarded as a poor but peaceful country and the international community just knew about the jovial attitude of Indians. Well, these points need no elaboration as everyone around is well aware of the self-obsession Arfa has with herself and all her theories are just fiction that she has created in her mind.

Arfa has skilfully sought to pin the whole blame for the violence on Hindus. This is a complete rejection of the rightly-acknowledged reality that Hindus are the true victims of violence! Expressions of Hindu self-assertion are continuously mocked and degraded. When society wants a more open discussion on the Hijab, it is the Hindutva activist who is killed by extremist Islamists. Back then, there was no such campaign by Arfa to encourage Muslims to stand and apologise for Harsha’s death!

As Hindus have been deprived of their right to self-identity, it turns out that they also lose the chance to be victims. At a time when Hindu festivities are being assaulted, Arfa is pleading with Hindus to apologise to the assailants, Muslims.

Arfa Khanum has mentioned 9/11 and the apologies of some Muslims because the terrorists in the assault were Muslims, but she has not asked her ‘peaceful’ community members to condole and apologise for the horrible atrocities inflicted against Kashmiri Hindus.

If she wants Hindus to repent for a crime of which they were victims, why not invite the descendants of the perpetrators of the genocide against Kashmiri Hindus to come out and apologise for what they did to them? And why only Kashmiri Hindus? Muslims should apologise to the whole Hindu population for being tortured and killed like anything by their ancestors, the Mughals.

It will never be forgotten that stones, gun shells, and bottles were fired by Muslim mobs at Hindu processions taken out on Ram Navami and Hanuman Jayanti from Jahangirpuri in Delhi to Khargone in Madhya Pradesh to Kurnool in Andhra. In these situations, the Muslim mob was never a victim; rather, they were the actual perpetrators. Furthermore, the administration pursued legal punishment against the culprits without regard for faith.

Arfa’s request that Hindus apologise to Muslims is just another attempt to further the cause of Muslim victimisation and covertly promote Hinduphobia, which will make Hindus apathetic to their traditions and rituals and reduce them to a majority of number. Also, It should also happen the other way around, with Muslims coming out to embrace and reconcile with the genuine atrocities perpetrated against Hindus, as well as apologising on behalf of their forefathers, whom they fervently defend.