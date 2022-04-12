On Tuesday, April 12, at least six people were shot and wounded in a shooting that took place inside a subway station in Sunset Park, Brooklyn in New York City. The real number of casualties is still not known. According to reports, the authorities are searching for the suspect, who is said to have fled after the incident.

While some media reports suggest that the firing happened at the 36th Street station in Sunset Park around 0830 local time (1330 GMT) on Tuesday morning, some reported that it wasn’t immediately clear whether the shootings took place on the train or at the 36th Street subway station in Sunset Park or the 25th Street station in Greenwood Heights.

Reportedly, a man dressed as a Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) worker with a gas mask and orange construction vest had allegedly fired shots at the people waiting for the train. At least 13 people have been injured in the attack, according to the latest reports.

Meanwhile, a spokesman for the New York City Fire Department (FDNY) also confirmed that several undetonated devices have also been found in the station.

Authorities were initially called to the 36th Street station, which serves the D, N, and R lines, due to a smoke condition. According to an FDNY spokesperson, once inside the station, first responders encountered multiple people who had been shot and numerous undetonated devices.

Social media are rife with pictures and videos showing bloodied passengers lying on the station floor.

Caution: Gory visuals, viewer discretion advised.

Multiple people shot at 36 street station by two people in #sunsetpark. All are currently being transported to the hospital #NewYork #Brooklyn pic.twitter.com/3Va2iXf0JQ — Derek French Photo (@derekcfrench) April 12, 2022

🚨 Breaking: 6 reportedly injured in possible shooting at Sunset Park subway station in Brooklyn, New York.



Explosives devices were also found according to NYPD. pic.twitter.com/kHm8ooYNS8 — Real Mac Report (@RealMacReport) April 12, 2022

#BREAKING: Reports of shooting, explosion inside Brooklyn subway station; several injured pic.twitter.com/D6YwZvSte6 — Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) April 12, 2022

Clair, a passenger who witnessed the event while riding the Manhattan-bound N train, was quoted by The New York Post as saying that there were so many rounds fired off that she “lost count.”

I have been briefed on this developing situation in Brooklyn. First responders are on the scene and we will work with @MTA & @NYPDnews to provide updates as the investigation continues. https://t.co/dM2hKnhoql — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) April 12, 2022

Meanwhile, the New York Governor, Kathy Hochul tweeted that she’s been briefed about the incident. “First responders are on the scene and we will work with @MTA & @NYPDnews to provide updates as the investigation continues,” the governor Tweeted.