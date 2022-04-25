A day after Opindia reported how Sahara Ray has been selling underwear with the print of Hindu deities, the Australian surfer turned Only Fans model has deleted the contentious clothing collection from the website of her brand ‘Sahara Ray Swim.’

The swimwear was a part of the brand’s ‘Aura collection 2022’. Comprising mostly of thongs and micro string tops, the new collection featured images of Hindu deities on top of them. An archive of the collection can be accessed here.

Within 24 hours of outrage by the Hindu community on social media, ‘Sahara Ray Swim’ was forced to delete their entire collection. “0 products. Sorry, there are no products in this collection,” says the website of the clothing brand.

Screengrab of the Aura Collection of Sahara Ray Swim before and after social media outrage

Following angry messages by netizens on the official contact page of ‘Sahara Ray Swim’, the brand has removed its contact information altogether.

Screengrab of the contact page of Sahara Ray Swim

The social media outrage has prompted the Only Fans model to turn her Instagram account private. She is yet to apologise or issue a statement for hurting the religious sentiments of 1.3 billion Hindus.

Screengrab of the Instagram account of Sahara Ray

Sahara Ray has also changed the privacy settings of her Twitter account private and made it accessible only to her ‘approved followers.’ So far, she has not responded to the message sent by Opindia via the contact form on her website.

Screengrab of the Twitter account of Sahara Ray

Earlier, popular Twitter user Madhur Singh had informed that the Instagram handle of ‘Sahara Ray Swim’ first blocked users who questioned the objectionable swimwear collection. “Later they turned the comments off and posted yet another set of photos of the same lingerie. Kinda their way of saying we are superior, we’ll do whatever we want,” he had added.

In a tweet, the Hindu IT Cell had assured, “We have taken cognisance of this matter. It’s absolutely derogatory and defamatory act against Hindu ideals. We are not going to tolerate this and our team will legally proceed in this matter.”