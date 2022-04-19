Delhi Minorities Commission chief Zafarul-Islam Khan has taken to Twitter to call out a Hindu victim of the Khargone violence who had spoken to the media about the betrayal he faced from his Muslim neighbours. Despite there being video evidence of the Hindu victim’s confession on the public platform, Khan went on to insinuate that the Hindu victim was lying.

“This is fake. The so-called oft-quoted “victim” is unknown,” tweeted the Delhi Minority chief.

This is fake. The so-called oft-quoted “victim” is unknown. — Zafarul-Islam Khan (@khan_zafarul) April 19, 2022

Khan, who was booked on charges of sedition for threatening Hindus, was responding to a tweet by popular Twitter user Vikrant. Vikrant had shared a link to a report published by OpIndia on April 16, which entailed a testimony of one of the Hindu victims who revealed that he was attacked by his Muslim neighbour whom he had alerted about the riots and asked to stay safe amid the violence.

Vikrant Tweeted, “Hindus have always been accommodative, but they only suffer for their grand gesture. In Khargone, a Hindu man, concerned about his Muslim neighbour’s security, asked him to not venture out. Later the same man directed muslim mob to attack his house”, along with the link to the OpIndia report.

Hindus have always been accommodative, but they only suffer for their grand gesture.



In Khargone, a Hindu man, concerned about his Muslim neighbour’s security, asked him to not venture out. Later the same man directed muslim mob to attack his house.https://t.co/w2C30TysTA https://t.co/vhDoo7LEQb — Vikrant ~ विक्रांत (@vikrantkumar) April 19, 2022

When Khan subtly tried to call the testimony of the Hindu victim a lie, Vikrant again shared the video evidence of the same shared by another Twitter user Divya Kumar Soti.

Soti had shared the snippet of the Hindu victim’s interview with India TV. Notably, OpIndia had also embedded Soti’s Tweet in its report wherein the Hindu victim, who had suffered in the riots had shared his dreadful story of betrayal, perfidy and treachery he endured from his Muslim neighbours.

n an exclusive conversation with India TV, the Hindu victim said that he had asked his Muslim neighbours to stay secure amid the escalating violence. He stated that his neighbours defrauded him and joined the rioters who were pelting stones and petrol bombs on Hindu residences.

“As I heard of violence escalating during the Ram Navmi procession in another area of Khargone, I told my neighbours to lock themselves safe in their houses. I also closed the doors to protect my family. Later, these Muslim neighbours joined the rioters and led a mob attack on my family”, the victim said on April 15.

He added that there was no procession in his area but the Muslims began targeting all the Hindu residents of Khargone. “They pelted stones, burnt vehicles belonging to Hindus, threw petrol bombs to create fear in the minds of Hindus. Suddenly 200-300 Muslims gathered in my colony and abused us. They banged at my door intending to break it but could not. So they broke my electricity meter and wrote outside my house ‘Yeh Ghar Bikau Hai’”, he said. (Time Stamp- 26:00 onward)

The Hindu victim continued to curse his Muslim neighbours who joined the rioters to attack them. He said that his neighbours maintained good relations with his family earlier, but unveiled their real faces on April 10.

It is appalling that despite there being video confession of the Hindu victim’s story, the Delhi Minority Commission chief outrightly called him fake.

Khargone violence: Islamists attack Ram Navami procession

Last week, a Ram Navmi procession in the Khargone area of Madhya Pradesh was attacked by Islamists which led to communal riots disrupting peace in the state. The Islamists pelted stones at the procession that began in the Talab Chowk area of Khargone on April 10. Islamists also attacked Hindu women and taunted them saying, “Where is your Ram? We Ravans have come to abduct you”.

Riots escalated after several vehicles and shops were set on fire. The cops struggled to pacify the situation and resorted to firing tear gas shells to disperse the violent crowd. During the orgy of violence, a total of 24 people were injured, including six police personnel. The Khargone administration later took strict action against the miscreants who had pelted stones. The illegally constructed buildings owned by the stone pelters were bulldozed by the administration.

The Police suspect that the attack was pre-planned and that it is part of a huge conspiracy. While the investigation in the case is underway, the Police continue to guard the area, and section 144 stays imposed.