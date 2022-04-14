On the occasion of Ram Navami, one of the most celebrated Hindu festivals, violence broke out in Madhya Pradesh’s Khargone on 10th April 2022. Islamists attacked the Shobha Yatra processions. Hindu devotees came under attack by an Islamist mob while the Ram Navami procession passed through a lane adjacent to a mosque in Khargone in Madhya Pradesh. In the riots that erupted at this time, Islamist rioters attacked Hindu houses and targeted Hindu women. While the mob of Islamist rioters broke into the lanes of Khargone, the miscreants taunted Hindu women saying, “Where is your Ram? We Ravans are here to abduct you.”

According to a report by News Nation, the Sanjay Nagar area of Khargone was one of the most affected areas by these riots. The Islamist rioters broke the doors of the houses to enter inside and looted the houses. Sheetala Mata Mandir located on Goshala Marg Road near Taalab chowk of Khargone was also attacked, and the idols of Hindu deities were broken. The mob targeted Hindu women and while terrorizing them they reportedly said, “Where is your Ram? If he is not here then come out. We are here to abduct you. We will take your Seeta Maiyas with us. We will take your women, sisters, and daughters.” The Islamists also threatened Hindu women by raping them.

How the violence in Khargone unfolded

When people of Khargone were attending the Ram Navami procession and the women at home were busy with their household work in the evening, suddenly Islamist mobs gathered in various areas and started targeting houses of Hindus. They first pelted stones and petrol bombs for almost an hour. Many Hindus who were returning home at that time were injured during this. After initial stone-pelting, the violent mob started to attack individual houses. They broke the doors to enter inside and loot the houses. In many houses, there were only women including pregnant ladies, and young girls and children, as the men were yet to return from their work.

According to reports, if the doors could not be broken, the rioters went up on the terraces and tried to break into the houses from the rooms on the upper floor or by breaking the windows. Along with Sanjay Nagar, Hindu houses in other areas including Bhatwadi, Tavdi Mohalla, Kazipura, Sarrafa Bazar, and Bhavsar Mohalla were attacked in the same manner. People living in these areas are so terrified that they decided to leave the place forever.

"Where is your Ram? We Ravans have arrived to abduct you". Victim lady narrates how Islamist attackers taunted Hindu women in Khargon.

Islamists looted even the gas cylinders

The Tavdi Mohalla area of Khargone was worst hit by stone-pelting and petrol bombs. The maximum number of vehicles was set ablaze here. According to the report by News Nation, the riots were preplanned. The victims and other Hindus living in the riot-hit areas said that so many stones and petrol bombs can not appear anywhere all of a sudden. They have demanded a thorough investigation of this case and punishments for the rioters.

Solanki family living in the Kazipura area of Khargone has left their home in the locality and moved to their brother’s house. Their home in Kazipura was set on fire. Everything in the house was turned to ashes and the terrified family said that they will no longer live in this area. The rioters have not only looted the cash and the jewellery but they also took away the essential things like cooking gas cylinders and utensils from the Hindu houses in these areas. In many houses, people are left with just the clothes they were wearing. The walls of the houses in these areas read this house is for sale.

Madhya Pradesh’s home minister Dr Narottam Mishra took a firm stand against the rioters. He stated that the government is strict in dealing with the stone-pelters, adding that they will turn every house used by stone-pelters to attack the procession into a pile of rubble. Calling spade a spade, Mishra blamed Muslims for the violence that was witnessed during the Ram Navami celebrations. He said Muslims should not expect justice after carrying out such attacks.