Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani was on Monday re-arrested by Assam Police in connection with another case, moments after he was granted bail in a case over tweets on PM Narendra Modi. The court had reserved its order on the bail application in the case pertaining to his tweets against PM Modi yesterday.

Assam | Barpeta Police re-arrests Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani in connection with another case, right after he was granted bail in the matter connected to his tweet: Advocate Angshuman Bora, lawyer of Jignesh Mevani to ANI



Barpeta Police arrested Mevani after a court granted him bail in connection with the case connected to his tweets against PM Modi.

The Assam Police released a statement saying “Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani is arrested again in connection with a new case number 81/22, u/s 294/323/353/ 354, registered against him at the Barpeta police station.”

Mr Mevani was first arrested on Wednesday night from Gujarat’s Palanpur by a team of Assam police on basis of a complaint filed by a local BJP leader from Assam’s Kokrajhar.

According to the reports, controversial MLA Jignesh Mevani was arrested by Kokrajhar police from Gujarat’s Palanpur Circuit House at around 11:30 pm on Wednesday and was later taken to Ahmedabad. He was taken to Assam the next day.

Mevani was booked under sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), section 153(A) (promoting enmity between two communities), 295(A), and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), and sections of the IT Act.

The complaint was filed against Mevani for a tweet dated 18 April where he had written that PM Modi worships Godse as his God. The complainant is from Kokrajhar, Assam.

Jignesh Mevani is a Member of the Legislative Assembly from Gujarat’s Vadgam. Mevani, who is an independent MLA, had extended support to Congress. As Mevani is elected as an independent MLA, he cannot join any political party.