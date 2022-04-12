The Haridwar police have arrested a youth named Sadiq who posed as a Hindu to befriend a minor girl and raped her thereafter. According to the FIR filed in the case on April 10, 2022, Sadiq had introduced himself as Ratan Tyagi to lure the Hindu girl. He then threatened her with her intimate pictures and sexually assaulted her.

According to the FIR, the incident took place in Vishanpur Kundi in Haridwar, Uttarakhand. The girl said that Sadiq, who introduced himself as Ratan Tyagi alias Raja, followed and harassed her when she used to return from school. This, she said, was happening for quite some time.

Copy of the FIR

The FIR further stated that Sadiq lured the girl and then clicked various pictures of hers. He then began to threaten her using those photographs. Whenever she refused to talk to him, he blackmailed her by threatening to leak the photos on social media.

Since the school was closed, the girl mostly stayed at home while her parents went to work. Taking advantage of the situation, Sadiq frequented the victim’s house and harassed her.

Sadiq went to the minor girl’s house about 4-5 days ago and threatened to kill her parents as well as make her pictures viral on social media if she did not accompany him.

The victim’s parents confirmed that the accused had been going by the name Ratan Tyagi alias Raja all along. It wasn’t until the investigation began that it was revealed that the accused was actually Sadiq, a resident of Chandpur village in Lansdowne Tehsil of Garhwal district in Uttarakhand.