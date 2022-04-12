Tuesday, April 12, 2022
HomeNews ReportsHaridwar: Sadiq lures and rapes a 13-year-old minor girl by posing as 'Ratan Tyagi',...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Haridwar: Sadiq lures and rapes a 13-year-old minor girl by posing as ‘Ratan Tyagi’, arrested after family files complaint

Whenever the victim refused to talk to Sadiq, he blackmailed her by threatening to leak the photos on social media.

OpIndia Staff
Sadiq (R) posed as Ratan Tyagi to rape minor girl in Haridwar
4

The Haridwar police have arrested a youth named Sadiq who posed as a Hindu to befriend a minor girl and raped her thereafter. According to the FIR filed in the case on April 10, 2022, Sadiq had introduced himself as Ratan Tyagi to lure the Hindu girl. He then threatened her with her intimate pictures and sexually assaulted her.

According to the FIR, the incident took place in Vishanpur Kundi in Haridwar, Uttarakhand. The girl said that Sadiq, who introduced himself as Ratan Tyagi alias Raja, followed and harassed her when she used to return from school. This, she said, was happening for quite some time.

Copy of the FIR

The FIR further stated that Sadiq lured the girl and then clicked various pictures of hers. He then began to threaten her using those photographs. Whenever she refused to talk to him, he blackmailed her by threatening to leak the photos on social media.

Since the school was closed, the girl mostly stayed at home while her parents went to work. Taking advantage of the situation, Sadiq frequented the victim’s house and harassed her.

Sadiq went to the minor girl’s house about 4-5 days ago and threatened to kill her parents as well as make her pictures viral on social media if she did not accompany him.

The victim’s parents confirmed that the accused had been going by the name Ratan Tyagi alias Raja all along. It wasn’t until the investigation began that it was revealed that the accused was actually Sadiq, a resident of Chandpur village in Lansdowne Tehsil of Garhwal district in Uttarakhand.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Haridwar: Sadiq lures and rapes a 13-year-old minor girl by posing as ‘Ratan Tyagi’, arrested after family files complaint

OpIndia Staff -

Gorakhpur hospital tragedy accused SP’s Kafeel Khan loses UP MLC Elections, had guarded the ballot box for 72 hours

OpIndia Staff -

No, Mamata Banerjee, even if the 14-year-old girl was pregnant because of ‘love affair’, that is still statutory rape

Dibakar Dutta -

Punjab opposition calls Bhagwant Mann a ‘rubber stamp’, controversy breaks over Kejriwal meeting state bureaucrats without CM or ministers

OpIndia Staff -

Rajasthan govt bans religious flags, prohibits watching Shobha Yatras from terraces, but no such instructions for stone-pelting epicentres

OpIndia Staff -

West Bengal: Mamata Banerjee threatens media for covering ‘negative stories’, warns companies against giving advertisements to ‘non-friendly channels’

OpIndia Staff -

Twitter may play a partisan role in general elections 2024: Suspended Twitter handles argue in Delhi High Court highlighting the platform’s ideological bias

OpIndia Staff -

‘A sword-wielding miscreant dashed toward the Hindus’: SP who sustained bullet injury narrates the mayhem unleashed during Khargone violence

OpIndia Staff -

Days after Islamists attack Ram Navami celebrations, whitewashers plan to trend ‘Genocide of Muslims’ to vilify India

Jinit Jain -

Lok Sabha bypoll in Asansol: TMC workers attack BJP’s convoy in presence of Bengal Police, Agnimitra Paul contests against Shatrughan Sinha

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
588,209FollowersFollow
26,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com