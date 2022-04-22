Nearly a week after Muslim mobs threw stones and bottles at Hindu devotees taking out a Hanuman Jayanthi procession in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri, the Jama Masjid has asked Muslim Namazis not to bring kids along.

According to the reports, the clerics at Jama Masjid in Jahangirpuri have issued an order asking Muslims not to bring kids to the congregation. The order has been issued as a precautionary move so that kids do not throw stones on others ‘by mistake, while playing’.

The latest circular has raised suspicion among residents of Jahangirpuri. The Hindu residents fear that the mobs might unleash violence on Hindus yet again, and kids are being deliberately kept away from the mosque to keep them away from harm.

Post the violence on 16 April, the situation in the area remains tense.

It is important to note that the Muslim mobs had attacked the Hindu procession from inside the mosque, and on the streets on the Hanuman Jayanti. On April 16, Islamists attacked Hanuman Jayanti Shobha Yatra in Jahangirpuri, Delhi. Several people were injured, including police personnel.

So far, 40 people have been arrested by the Police in the case, including prime accused Ansar and Aslam. There have been allegations that Ansar is an Aam Aadmi Party member.

A video that the victims shot showed that a violent Muslim mob had attacked Hindu devotees passing through the street near the mosque during the recent Shobha Yatra in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri area. In the video, it was seen that the Muslim mob attacked the Hindu devotees from a mosque.

Hindu devotees were marching with the procession on the streets of Jahangirpuri on Saturday. As they celebrated the festival with chants, religious slogans and flags, a Muslim mob attacked them with stones and glass bottles. Shots were fired too.

The gate of the mosque was constructed on the road by stretching an extension for almost 10 feet. The gate was demolished as a part of the demolition drive, and so was a mazaar which was illegally built on the road.