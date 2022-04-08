Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday ordered a probe into a video released by the Islamic terror organisation Al-Qaeda extending its support to the burqa-clad protestor Bibi Muskaan Zainab Khan, who had shouted provocative “Allahu Akbar” at Hindu students in Karnataka’s Udupi.

ANI quoted the Karnataka CM as saying that the top police officials have been instructed to ascertain the authenticity of the Al-Qaeda video clip.

Adding that he was “not surprised” by the video, Bommai said, “Some forces have been at work to create unrest among the people by raking up issues against the State.”

“As part of it, the Al Qaeda has expressed its views explicitly,” he added. “Many issues, which are against the law of the land, are unnecessarily raked up and made into a controversy,” he said, adding that such attempts are relentless. The CM said that the video by Al-Qaeda is part of such attempt.

To allegations by Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah that RSS is behind the statement by Al-Qaeda, he said, “I am surprised. Why is Siddaramaiah panicking over the Al-Qaeda video? What is their problem if a video by Al-Qaeda is released?”

Terror org Al-Qaeda releases video lauding the burqa-clad protestor during Karnataka hijab row

The chief minister was referring to a nine-minute video released by Al-Qaeda’s official Shabab media, Ayman al-Zawahiri on Tuesday, wherein the leader of terror outfit Al-Qaeda, praised Muskan Khan, the burqa-clad protestor who came to the limelight after yelling “Allahu Akbar” slogans at Hindu students in Udupi during the hijab protests.

In the video titled “The Noble Woman of India”, which carried an infographic depicting Muskan Zainab Khan, Zawahiri recited and dedicated a poem he had composed to praise Khan.

The jihadi terrorist said he learned about Muskan Khan from videos and social media. Referring to Muskan Khan as ‘sister’, the Al-Qaeda chief said he was so moved by her act, especially the raising of “cries of Takbeer”. Impressed by her chanting provocative Islamic slogans, Ayman al-Zawahiri said he decided to write a poem.

The terrorist also attempted to incite Indian Muslims saying they needed to react to the “oppression” carried out against them by the Indian state.