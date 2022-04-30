Saturday, April 30, 2022
Crime
Updated:

Khalistani mob vandalise shops inside Kali temple in Patiala, attack Hindus with swords: Video goes viral

The pro-Khalistani mob not only attacked the shops with stones but also allegedly looted the shops inside the premises. The police officials can be seen trying to stop the attackers, but the mob overpower them and continue to attack them.

OpIndia Staff
Hindu shops attacked by Khalistani Sikhs in Patiala/ Image Source: Jitendra Sharma
A day after a sword-wielding Khalistani mob attacked the Kali temple in Patiala, more videos of the violence surfaced on social media platforms.

In a video, it is seen that the armed Nihang Sikhs, part of the pro-Khalistani mob that attacked the Kali temple, also stormed into the shops to assault innocent Hindu shopkeepers. The Sikh mob was seen entering the temple premises to attack shops in the presence of the police officials.

The Sikhs also brutally beat up the Hindu shop owners on the temple premises. One Sikh attacked Hindu shopkeeper with swords.

The police have registered an FIR against the attackers who pelted stones at the temple and shops inside the premises. However, no arrests have been made yet.

Attack a pre-planned conspiracy against Hindus

Rajesh Kehar, the President of Hindu Raksha Samiti, told OpIndia that the attacks on the temple were a well-planned conspiracy as all the attackers were called from outside. He added that more than 90 per cent of the attackers were not from Patiala.

Kehar also explained the series of events that resulted in the attacks on the temple. He said the protest march was taken out by Shiv Sena (Bal Thackeray) from Arya Samaj, however, the attack took place on Kali Mata temple, which is far away from where the anti-Khalistani march took place.

Rajesh Kehar has also registered an FIR against the attacks in the Patiala police station. In his complaint, Kehar has said that the pro-Khalistani mob had assembled outside around noon on Friday, and a group of 40-50 attackers started raising slogans of Khalistan Zindabad outside the temple and pelted stones.

Attack on Hindu temple in Patiala

The violence occurred during Shiv Sena Bal Thackeray’s ‘Khalistan Murdabad‘ march when Khalistan supporters attacked the march with stones and swords. The clashes allegedly erupted as Khalistan supporters chanted shouts supporting Khalistan while hitting participants in the ‘Khalistan Murdabad’ march.

The armed Sikh mob, a part of the pro-Khalistan rally, attacked the Kali Mata Temple after Hindus took shelter inside the temple premises.

Speaking to OpIndia, Harish Sangla, the Punjab working head of Shiv Sena Bal Thackeray, had said that the clashes that erupted between Khalistan supporters and Hindus during a ‘Khalistan Murdabad’ march. The march was organised by his party to protest against a small section of Khalistan supporters harbouring secessionist mentality.

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

