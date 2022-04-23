In a case from Maharashtra, a Muslim customer allegedly threatened a bhel seller when his demand for raddi paper was not met by the bhel seller. The accused threatened the street vendor by saying, “Let riots happen, we are prepared”. This incident took place in Shrirampur of Maharashtra on Wednesday, 20th April, at around 10 PM when a bhel seller named Nitin Shivaji Lambole was running his stall at the Gondhavani Road in Shrirampur. A case has been registered against accused Akil Sunnabhai who threatened and abused Nitin Lambole.

According to a report by Deshdoot, a non-cognizable offense has been registered in the Shrirampur urban police station against accused Akil Sunnabhai. In this complaint, Nitin Shivaji Lambole, a resident of Gondhavani Road near Jhirange Vasti in Shrirampur said that accused Akil Sunnabhai arrived at his bhel stall with his wife to buy some bhel when Nitin Lambole’s elder brother Nilesh Lambole was selling bhel there. Along with the bhel, the accused Akil Sunnabhai asked Nilesh Lambole to give him 2 kilograms of waste papers (Raddi Papers). Nilesh Lambole said that there is no raddi paper there with him. This response infuriated Akil Sunnabhai for some reason who used expletives towards Lambole and said, “Let riots happen, we are fully prepared.” Then he threatened Nilesh Lambole before leaving the place.

After Nitin Lambole filed a complaint in the Shrirampur urban police station, Police Inspector Machchhindra Khade visited the spot. A non-cognizable offense has been registered in this case against 55-year-old accused Akil Sunnabhai, a resident of Gulshan Chowk, ward number 2 of Shrirampur under section 504, 506 of Indian Penal Code.

The incident comes to light at a time when many parts of the country are witnessing communal tensions after the recent stone-pelting incidents during Hindu religious processions. Ram Navami and Hanuman Jayanti processions came under attack in several states of India, including the capital Delhi. The stone-pelting incidents were followed by justifications for the stone-pelting and several inflammatory statements from some Muslim leaders.