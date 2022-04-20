On Wednesday, Punjab Police arrived at the doorsteps of former Aam Aadmi Party leader and poet Dr Kumar Vishwas in Ghaziabad. Vishwas himself tweeted the information and slammed Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for allegedly misusing the Aam Aadmi Party’s power established in Punjab.

“The Punjab Police has arrived at home this morning. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann is allowing Delhi CM to misuse the Punjab Police for politics. One day Kejriwal will betray CM Bhagwant Mann and also the state of Punjab”, he warned on April 20.

Vishwas also stated that he had introduced CM Bhagwant Mann to the Aam Aadmi Party and today was feeling betrayed due to action taken by Mann against him following the orders of AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal.

सुबह-सुबह पंजाब पुलिस द्वार पर पधारी है।एक समय, मेरे द्वारा ही पार्टी में शामिल कराए गए @BhagwantMann को आगाह कर रहा हूँ कि तुम, दिल्ली में बैठे जिस आदमी को, पंजाब के लोगों की दी हुई ताक़त से खेलने दे रहे हो वो एक दिन तुम्हें व पंजाब को भी धोखा देगा।देश मेरी चेतावनी याद रखे🙏🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/yDymGxL1gi — Dr Kumar Vishvas (@DrKumarVishwas) April 20, 2022

While the reason for the Police visit is not yet clear, reports mention that Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann has ordered the Punjab Police to probe Vishwas for his alleged remarks he made against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal during the Punjab Assembly elections.

On February 16, in a sensational development amid the state assembly elections, Kumar Vishwas had highlighted Kejriwal’s compromise for power in Punjab by siding with Khalistani separatists. According to him, Kejriwal at one point had claimed, “Either I will become Chief Minister of the state or I will become first Prime Minister of an independent nation (Khalistan).” Vishwas had alleged that deep-rooted separatism had engulfed Kejriwal’s mind in his quest for power.

Reportedly, after his comments, AAP leader Raghav Chadha issued a threat to the media saying that AAP would take stringent legal action against the media houses for covering the allegations as posed by Vishwas.

Vishwas later affirmed that it was AAP’s old policy to issue threats to TV channels and journalists. He said that senior journalists of popular media channels avoided asking questions to Kejriwal related to the distribution of Rajya Sabha seats in Punjab, Farmer’s protest, and more as they were barred from asking such questions beforehand. Kumar Vishwas also alleged that AAP gives ad deals to TV channels worth crores, with an inclusive clause mentioning ‘not to ask uncomfortable questions’.

The war of words between Dr Kumar Vishwas, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, and AAP leader Raghav Chadha has escalated further, with Punjab police knocking at the doors of Vishwas. Details are awaited as to the reason behind police presence around Vishwas’ residence.