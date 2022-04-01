NCP chief Sharad Pawar has branded the movie The Kashmir Files as ‘false propaganda’, and has blamed the BJP for ‘creating a poisonous atmosphere’ by using the movie.

As per reports, Pawar was addressing the NCP’s minority unit in Delhi on Thursday. He added that Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files movie spreads false propaganda about the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the valley.

Pawar asserted “Such a film should not have been cleared for screening. But it is given tax concessions and those responsible for keeping the country united are encouraging people to watch the film that stokes anger among people.”

Pawar then added that though Kashmiri Pandits had to leave the valley, Muslims in the valley were targeted too. He blamed it all on Pakistani terrorists and BJP. “Pakistan-based terrorist groups were behind the attacks on Kashmiri Pandits and Muslims,” Pawar added.

Pawar added further that if the BJP government actually cared for the Kashmiri Pandits, it would have taken steps for their rehabilitation in the valley, not stoke negative sentiments against “minorities”.

However, Pawar probably forgot that Bitta Karate and Yasin Malik were local Kashmiris, not Pakistanis.

Pawar further slammed the BJP for dragging Jawaharlal Nehru’s name in the controversy. He then used the favourite argument of the Left-liberals on the issue, that VP Singh was the PM and Jagmohan was the governor when the exodus happened. He blamed the then governor Jagmohan who ‘facilitated the departure’ of Kashmiri Pandits from the valley.

As usual, Sharad Pawar did not explain why Girija Tickoo was killed by Islamists in collusion with her own colleagues, why local mosques blared slogans of ‘Raliv, Tsaliv, ya Galiv” (convert, flee or die), and why the local Muslims participated in the hounding and killing of Kashmiri Hindus.

The reality is that Islamists had taken over the valley even before Governor Jagmohan reached Srinagar. The targeted killings of Kashmiri Hindus had been going on in pockets before that fateful night in January 1990 and even had continued long after that.

Sharad Pawar had concocted an ‘imaginary’ bomb blast to shield Islamists in 1993

Sharad Pawar’s style of secularism is rather peculiar. In 1993, when Mumbai, (then Bombay) was attacked by a series of deadly bomb blasts, Sharad Pawar was the CM of Maharashtra. Speaking to the media, Pawar had admitted that since all the blasts had occurred in Hindu majority areas, he had concocted an extra bomb blast, which never happened, at the Muslim majority area of Masjid Bandar in Mumbai.

Secularism: Sharad Pawar proudly saying that he "DELIBERATELY MISLED" people during 1993 bоmbings. "Instead of 11 bоmbings I said 12- one in Masjid Bandar- a minority area- JUST TO SHOW that bоmbings are not only in Hindu Areas but also in MusIim areas"pic.twitter.com/L6xXIf4NVf — हम भारत के लोग (@India_Policy) April 1, 2022

Pawar had added that the reason behind his false claim was that he did not want people to think that only Hindus are being targeted. Speaking to NDTV, he had also added that he had deliberately misled people by saying that he had examined the material at the bomb blast sites, and had stated that the material is used by insurgent elements in South India.

Pawar had even boasted that he was ‘praised’ by the Justice Srikrishna Commission for this crafty lie.