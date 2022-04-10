A Muslim leader from Bharatiya Janata Party in Telangana faced fierce opposition from the Muslim people. The minority leader Mohammad Anwar had donated coolers for the local mosque, but the angry people picked up all the coolers and threw them out. The incident took place in the Torumamidi area of Bavantaram Taluka of the Vikarabad district in Telangana.

Mohammad Anwar, a minority leader from the Vikarabad district of Telangana, had donated several coolers in the mosque to get rid of the rising heat. Donating the coolers, he said, “The BJP has done a lot for Muslims. The BJP loves Muslims very much. In fact, Congress has distanced Muslims from the BJP.

BJP’s minority leader donated cooler to the mosque in Telangana, the public picked it up and threw them out pic.twitter.com/6CeygKjsEH — The Intrepid🇮🇳 (@Theintrepid_) April 10, 2022

Mohammad Anwar further praised the BJP and said, “The BJP has done a very good job for Muslim women by bringing in the triple talaq bill. Muslims are quite happy, the Congress has done nothing for the Muslims. The Congress used Muslims.”

However, the Muslim people of Vikarabad seemed to be very angry with the BJP leader even after the help he had given in the mosque. They picked up coolers donated by him in the mosque and threw them out and later they collected all the coolers and threw them in front of his house.

This is not the first time that the Muslim community has displayed their anger toward other fellows from the community for supporting BJP. Many incidents have happened in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh in which Muslims were beaten up by other Muslims for supporting BJP or chanting Jai Shri Ram. Now, a similar incident has appeared in Telangana.