On April 28, a Twitter user with the user ID TamrajKillWish expressed his anger over the non-delivery of a Tata Nexon car by Rana Motors of Lakhimpur, Uttar Pradesh. The Twitter user mentioned that he had booked the car on February 25, and he was promised it would be delivered on April 12. However, the car was not yet delivered, and it was causing trouble.

Interestingly, he mentioned that the car was mentioned to be given to his would-be brother-in-law at the wedding, allegedly as a dowry. The brother-in-law, according to the Twitter user, was angry as the car was yet to be delivered, and he had threatened to call off the wedding. Notably, Tata Nexon costs anywhere between Rs 7 lakh to Rs 13.5 lakh depending on the model of the car.

Tata Motors, from its official Twitter ID, replied to the Twitter user and said, “Hi, we never want our customers to have such an experience with us. Please share your contact details via DM so that our team can connect with you to assist further.”

The Tweet has attracted severe criticism as the netizens assumed the car was meant for dowry as the brother-in-law has been threatening to call off the wedding. Twitter user D Sharma said, “Please deliver the dowry ASAP. Also, give three years extra warranty so that sister lives for three years more & doesn’t get burnt before that.”

On the other hand, Twitter User Shivaay urged the company not to deliver the car and said, “Don’t deliver this car now. It’s a dowry and which is a crime. Save the girl if without this car marriage gets cancelled, you will be saving a girl’s life from suffering.”

Another Twitter user Msmhater said, “The bigger worry should be your prospective brother-in-law. If the marriage with your sister is predicated on getting a car… Tomorrow he will extort you all for a luxurious flat in some posh colony. Get rid of him first… Car will be delivered sooner or later.”

Twitter user The Bull Rider suggested him to change his brother-in-law and said, “You should find a new jiju & new car dealer for you immediately!”

The Twitter user has been dodging the questions related to a possible case of dowry. OpIndia tried to contact the Twitter user but could not connect. We could not get confirmation or comment from the Twitter user.

We also contacted Rana Motors in Lakhimpur, and the person who picked up the call was unaware about the booking for the car and said he would try to provide information later.