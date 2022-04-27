On April 26 (local time), Billionaire and Twitter’s new owner Elon Musk slammed Twitter’s top lawyer Vijaya Gadde over the ‘incredibly inappropriate’ censorship of Hunter Biden’s laptop story. Musk was replying to a post where a report by Politico was shared claiming Gadde had cried during a virtual meeting with the policy and legal teams that she oversees.

Vijaya Gadde is the chief legal officer and general counsel of Twitter. She had played a vital role in terminating ex-President Donald Trump’s account on Twitter.

Suspending the Twitter account of a major news organization for publishing a truthful story was obviously incredibly inappropriate — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 26, 2022

Reports suggest that a meeting was called on Monday by Gadde to update the team on the possible implications of the Twitter takeover by Elon Musk. Politico said in its report that during the conversation with the team, Gadde broke down in tears. She expressed her concerns about how the company could change in the coming days.

Those familiar with the matter said she had acknowledged there were significant uncertainties about the company’s future under Musk. Twitter Spokesperson Trenton Kennedy was quoted by Politico saying that Gadde got emotional during the discussion. During the conversation, she spoke in length about how she felt proud working at Twitter all those years and urged her teammates to keep up their “good work” at the company.

Gadde has been associated with Twitter since 2011. She oversees trust and safety and legal and public policy functions at the company. Gadde is often tasked with handling sensitive issues like dangerous speech and harassment on the platform. Reports suggest she also played a leading role in finalizing the deal between Twitter and Musk.

Politico also quoted a Twitter employee who said, “I think everyone at Twitter, regardless of how they feel about the news, is feeling reflective and emotional. We’ve gone through a lot in the past two years, and I think it’s generally instigated a lot of reflection. I think this was more of an acknowledgement of the uncertainty everyone is feeling right now.”

Gadde’s role at Twitter is considered to be one of the most controversial of all. It is her team’s work to decide how to moderate content on the platform. The two cases where she faced the maximum criticism were the termination of ex-President Trump’s account and the blockade of distribution of a New York Post article about President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, in 2020.

During the meeting, she informed her team that their jobs would be safe for six months as the takeover process would take that much time.

Elon Musk criticized Gadde over the news portal’s suspension

Though Elon Musk is yet to speak on the possibilities of the return of ex-President Trump, he had talked about the suspension of the New York Post over Hunter Biden’s story. In a tweet, he wrote, “Suspending the Twitter account of a major news organization for publishing a truthful story was obviously incredibly inappropriate.”

Musk was mentioning the NYP report in 2020 on Biden’s son Hunter Biden’s laptop. Initially, the left and liberal cabal deemed the story fake, but later it was proven true that the content of the laptop indeed belonged to Hunter Biden.

After the ban on NYP, Twitter justified the move by saying its regulations prohibit the distribution of hacked material.

Musk bought Twitter

Recently, Twitter accepted Elon Musk‘s offer to buy Twitter for $54.20 per share in cash. Since the announcement, the liberal section showing signs of severe meltdown as they believe Musk’s thinking over “free speech” does not match with theirs.