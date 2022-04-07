On Thursday, the Yogi Adityanath led Uttar Pradesh government took action against an illegal petrol pump owned by Bhojipura SP MLA Shahjil Islam. The Bareilly Development Authority (BDA) ran a bulldozer on SP MLA’s petrol pump located at CB ganj area in Bareilly to demolish it.

The spokesperson of BJP for Uttar Pradesh Prashant Umrao tweeted a video of the petrol pump being demolished and said that the station was constructed without prior approval. “The SP MLA from Bhojipura in Bareilly, Shahjil Islam, who had threatened Yogi Ji, saw the demolition of his illegal petrol pump that was constructed without prior approval”, he captioned the video.

According to the reports, the Bareilly Development Authority confirmed the illegality of the petrol pump and directed its demolition. The ceiling of the station was razed to the ground leaving only the machines in operative condition. The heavy Police force and PAC personnel were deployed for security purposes at the location.

It is important to note that Samajwadi Party’s MLA Shazil Islam April 3 had issued threats to the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh and CM Yogi Aditynath, the video of which went viral over social media. He had said that as there are more SP MLAs in the assembly than earlier, they would fire bullets for every word said by Yogi Adityanath.

“Akhilesh Yadav declared that we the members of the Samajwadi Party will fight the government both in the assembly house and on the streets. There is no need for us to panic. Gone are the days when he (Yogi Adityanath) used to behave like a dictator. There is a strong opposition present in Uttar Pradesh now. Our beloved leader, the fearless panther Akhilesh Yadav is with us. So, if he says a word from his mouth, our guns will fire the bullets and not the smoke. That’s what I want to say”, he had said.

The UP Police had then booked Islam, the party’s district unit vice president Sanjeev Kumar Saxena and some other party leaders for threatening Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and making provocative statements against him. The action against the SP leaders was taken based on a complaint filed by Anuj Verma, the district in charge of Hindu Yuva Vahini.

Shazil Islam is an MLA from the Bhojipura assembly seat in the Bareilly district of Uttar Pradesh. Bhojipura MLA Shazil Islam’s family has always been active in politics. His father Islam Sabir and grandfather Ashfaq Ahmed were also MLAs. Shazil Islam had won the first assembly election in 2002 as an independent candidate. He is counted among the top SP leaders of western Uttar Pradesh.