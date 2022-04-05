Tuesday, April 5, 2022
Updated:

UP police books Samajwadi Party MLA Shazil Islam after his video in which he was seen issuing threats to BJP and CM Yogi Adityanath goes viral

The complaint was filed against the SP leaders based on the video clip of Islam's statement that went viral on social media in which he was seen issuing threats to BJP and UP CM Yogi Adityanath.

OpIndia Staff
SP MLA threatens Yogi
Samajwadi Party’s MLA Shazil Islam (L), UP CM Yogi Adityanath (R)
2

On Monday, April 4, Uttar Pradesh police booked Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA Shazil Islam, party’s district unit vice president Sanjeev Kumar Saxena and some other party leaders for threatening Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and making provocative statements against him. The action against the SP leaders was taken based on a complaint filed by Anuj Verma, the district in charge of Hindu Yuva Vahini.

Bareilly’s Senior Superintendent of Police Rohit Singh Sajwan informed that the FIR has been filed at the Baradari police station in Bareilly under sections 504 (disturbing peace), 506 (threatening), and 153A (making provocative statements with the intent to incite riots).

In his complaint, Anuj Verma accused Shazil Islam of targeting Chief Minister Adityanath at a function organised by Sanjeev Kumar Saxena to honour SP MLAs at Akash Puram in Bareilly.

Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA Shazil Islam issues threats to BJP, Yogi Adityanath

According to reports, Anuj Verma lodged the complaint against SP MLA and others on the basis of a video clip of Islam’s statement that went viral on social media in which he was seen issuing threats to the Bharatiya Janata Party and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath. In this video, he said that as there are more SP MLAs in the assembly than earlier, they will now fire a bullet for every word said by Yogi Adityanath.

Shazil Islam is an MLA from the Bhojipura assembly seat in the Bareilly district of Uttar Pradesh. His video had rapidly gone viral on social media after which Anuj Verma, the district in charge of Hindu Yuva Vahini filed the above complaint.

OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia

