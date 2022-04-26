On April 25, Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani made the Pushpa ‘Jhukega Nahi’ signature move after being re-arrested by the Assam Police. The video was shared by Gujarat Pradesh Congress Sevadal’s official Twitter account. Jignesh was called by a reporter when he was being taken in a Police vehicle. He looked outside and made the signature move from the movie Pushpa like Allu Arjun did.

Standing up strong against the political vendetta launched against him, Shri Jignesh Mevani (@jigneshmevani80) signalling 'Daro Mat' the Pushpa way.#Justice4Jignesh

Mevani was re-arrested by the Assam Police in connection to another case moments after he was granted bail in a case related to tweets on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The court had reserved its order on the bail application in the case pertaining to his tweets against PM Modi yesterday.

The Assam Police released a statement saying, “Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani is arrested again in connection with a new case number 81/22, u/s 294/323/353/ 354, registered against him at the Barpeta police station.”

Jahangirpuri accused Ansar had made the same move

It is notable that the same signature move from the movie Pushpa was also used by Jahangirpuri riots accused Ansar while he was being taken to court by the Delhi Police. There was no remorse on his face when he was being taken to court.

He was sent to Police custody by Rohini Court on April 17, the same day he used the signature move. Ansar was identified as the Muslim leader of the area who instigated the attacks and stone pelting against a Hindu procession passing through the area.