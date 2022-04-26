Tuesday, April 26, 2022
HomeNews ReportsJignesh Mevani copies 'Jhukega Nahi' move from Jahangirpuri riot accused Ansar after being arrested...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Jignesh Mevani copies ‘Jhukega Nahi’ move from Jahangirpuri riot accused Ansar after being arrested again in Assam, watch

Mevani was re-arrested by the Assam Police in connection to another case moments after he was granted bail in a case related to tweets on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The court had reserved its order on the bail application in the case pertaining to his tweets against PM Modi yesterday.

OpIndia Staff
Jignesh Mevani, riot accused Ansar make Pushpa 'Jhukega Nahi' move
49

On April 25, Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani made the Pushpa ‘Jhukega Nahi’ signature move after being re-arrested by the Assam Police. The video was shared by Gujarat Pradesh Congress Sevadal’s official Twitter account. Jignesh was called by a reporter when he was being taken in a Police vehicle. He looked outside and made the signature move from the movie Pushpa like Allu Arjun did.

The move can be seen at 7 seconds in the 10-second clip shared by the Twitter handle.

Mevani was re-arrested by the Assam Police in connection to another case moments after he was granted bail in a case related to tweets on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The court had reserved its order on the bail application in the case pertaining to his tweets against PM Modi yesterday.

The Assam Police released a statement saying, “Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani is arrested again in connection with a new case number 81/22, u/s 294/323/353/ 354, registered against him at the Barpeta police station.”

Jahangirpuri accused Ansar had made the same move

It is notable that the same signature move from the movie Pushpa was also used by Jahangirpuri riots accused Ansar while he was being taken to court by the Delhi Police. There was no remorse on his face when he was being taken to court.

He was sent to Police custody by Rohini Court on April 17, the same day he used the signature move. Ansar was identified as the Muslim leader of the area who instigated the attacks and stone pelting against a Hindu procession passing through the area.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsJignesh Mevani Pushpa, Assam Jail Jignesh, Pushpa Thaggade le
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
588,611FollowersFollow
26,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com