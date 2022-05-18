AIMIM leader Danish Qureshi arrested for derogatory remarks on Shivling

The Cyber Crime Branch of Ahmedabad Police on Thursday arrested All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen’s (AIMIM) leader Danish Qureshi in Gujarat for posting derogatory remarks against Hindu Gods and Goddesses on social media. Qureshi in his tweet disrespected Hindu sentiments and questioned the Shivling found in the Gyanvapi Mosque in Uttar Pradesh.

Danish Qureshi had posted an extremely offensive comment on Shivling on social media, taking a dig at the discovery of the Shivling inside the disputed structure of Gyanvapi mosque. While he had added a rider that his intention is not to hurt the devotion of anyone and he only wants to enhance his knowledge, his subsequent test made it clear that his only intention was to insult the concept of Shivling in Hinduism.

“His tweet has hurt the sentiments of Hindus,” the police said adding that the tweet was made from the handle @danishqureshi. “The content of the tweet hurt the sentiments of the majority community and so the team started a technical search of the Twitter handler”, Cyber Crime’s Assistant Police Commissioner J.M. Yadav was quoted.

According to the reports, the police arrested Danish Qureshi from Shahpur after two separate complaints were lodged against him with Naroda and Vasna police stations. The Vishwa Hindu Parishad filed an official complaint at the Naroda police station while the other complaint at Vasna police station was lodged by Jaideep Singh Vaghela, a resident of Ahmedabad. Vaghela condemned the tweet and demanded his arrest.

Also, several Hindu leaders like Yogi Devanath, and Dr. Jyotir Nath Swami condemned the tweet and demanded stern action against the AIMIM leader. They also have stated that Qureshi should publicly demand an apology for demeaning the Hindu religion and hurting the religious sentiments of Hindus.

I REQUEST CM SHRI @Bhupendrapbjp JI TO ARREST THIS JIHADI DANISH QURESHI ASAP FOR HURTING HINDU SENTIMENTS

#ArrestDanishQureshi https://t.co/qED1Ltew6A — Yogi Devnath (@YogiDevnath2) May 17, 2022

In one similar incident, the Himachal Pradesh Police on Wednesday arrested BJP Minority Morcha Paonta President Naseem Naaz and Armaan Malik (Mehboob) in Sirmaur for using abusive language for Lord Shiva and demeaning the Hindu religion on the social media. Naaz and Malik had compared the Shivling to a toilet seat and remarked that the Hindu devotees were unnecessarily happy over the discovery of the Shivling in the disputed structure of the Gyanvapi Masjid in Uttar Pradesh.

Recently, a court-monitored survey of the disputed Gyanvapi structure found a Shivling inside the Wuzukhana of the mosque. The apex court on Tuesday issued orders to protect the site where the Shivling was discovered from the disputed structure. The order denied entry of Muslims in Wuzukhana, disallowing washing of their feet and spitting on the Shivling. Supreme Court however maintained that the order in any manner should not restrict or impede the right of the Muslims to use the Mosque for religious purposes.

The Police in the recent case has charged AIMIM leader Danish Qureshi under section 153 A (Promoting enmity between different groups on the ground of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) and section 295 A (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the Indian Penal Code. Qureshi has also been charged under the relevant sections of the Information Technology Act.